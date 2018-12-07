Alexandria O-Cortez Threatens Don Jr with the Power of Her New Office

Commie Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threatened President Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. after he mocked her in a tweet on Friday. She warned him the House will have “subpoena power” in less than a month. Basically, she will use the power of her office to get even?

Trump, Jr. had joked in a meme on Instagram Thursday that Ocasio-Cortez’s democratic socialist policies would lead to Americans needing to eat their dogs. He was playing off the fact that Obama wrote in his memoir that he ate dogs in Indonesia. It was pretty funny. He didn’t get personal, he mocked her ideolgy which will destroy the country.

View this post on Instagram It’s funny cuz it’s true!!! 🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣 A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Dec 6, 2018 at 4:01pm PST

She can dish it out but she can’t take it. This is the woman who tweet-bashes everyone she disagrees with. Like any statist, she is already wielding her power. The woman is a bit daft.

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

Her nonsense about him reacting when the Mueller probe heats up is bordering on conspiracy mongering.

She needn’t talk about anyone else’s brain after some of the things she’s tweeted.

It didn’t’ stop there.

Conservative journalist Michael Moates then called her a “b*tch” after she sent her threatening tweet.

Moates quoted her and said “there is a new standard in Congress. Bitches will subpoena you if you troll them.”

She then tweeted: “Wow! A Republican journalist calling me the B-word as he deliberately misinterprets my statement. Awesome job. How many female leaders have you covered in your career? I’m sure your coverage was very fair and not subconsciously biased at all.”

The only problem is he didn’t misinterpret her.

Wow! A Republican journalist calling me the B-word as he deliberately misinterprets my statement. Awesome job. How many female leaders have you covered in your career? I’m sure your coverage was very fair and not subconsciously biased at all. https://t.co/FZOsVY92EP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

He responded that he will not apologize and just because she will have the power doesn’t mean she can threaten the First Family.

For the record, I do not apologize to Ocasio Cortez. Just because one day hell will freeze over and you will be a congresswoman does not mean you can abuse your power to threaten members of the first family. — Michael Moates ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@freedom_moates) December 7, 2018

He added that one who abuses their pwoer will be punished and won’t last more than one term. We think he’s wrong about that. We now live in the dark world of the hard-left Democrats.

This is America… in America, those who abuse power or plan to like (it girl) are punished by the law. She won’t last more than one term. — Michael Moates ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@freedom_moates) December 7, 2018