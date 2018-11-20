Alexandria O-Cortez Whines of Too Many Whites & Males Opposing Pelosi

During a discussion with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the bug-eyed socialist congress babe, was in a state of deep lament over the fact that the opposition to Nancy Pelosi is too white and too male. There aren’t enough Progressives [Communists/Socialists] either.

Hayes asked her about Monday’s letter opposing Pelosi’s leadership. A total of 16 Democrats signed on. The letter did not include Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Jason Crow of Colorado who have said they will oppose Nancy Pelosi.

“Well, for me when I was reading this letter that was kind of released today, my main concern was that there is no vision, there is no common value, there is no goal that is really articulated in this letter aside from we need to change”.

After criticizing the idea of “changing our party leadership just for the sake of it,” O-Commie lamented the fact that the group is white, mostly male, and basically, not as far-left as she is, and the idea that the leadership could end up “more conservative.”

No one would seriously consider the people who signed the letter “conservative”.

What she should really be saying is she is racist against whites and males and thinks women and “people of color” must rule the country. That is what she means.

Identity politics is dangerous, evil, and it’s communism. It’s an absolutely idiotic way to hire people but that’s what Democrats do at the same time they demonize Republican minorities and women. It’s not simply hypocrisy, it’s insanity.

DEMS WILL RUN ON IDENTITY POLITICS

Democrats plan to make identity politics their mantra for 2020, labeling everything coming from the right as racist. Complaining about NFL players showing disrespect for the flag is racist. Stop and frisk is racist. Putting minorities in prison is racist and all our government systems are racist. Police and whites are all racist. Income inequality is racist even though the President has done more for the employment of blacks than his predecessors with their bad policies. Democrats hire people based on race first.

Their platform will be based on demonizing half the country.

They keep talking about President Trump’s dog whistles to racists in their literally paranoid imaginings.

Hayes and O-Cortez discussed how she got to Congress but didn’t mention that she got to Congress because of the Demographics of her district and her promise of freebies.

Why do these far-left people want to change a system that has made the United States great? Are freebies worth it?

Listen to the gibberish from this leftist on the clip. She keeps calling our nation a ‘democracy’. It’s not, it’s a Constitutional Republic.