Alexandria O’Crazio Cortez has another institution she wants abolished

Congresswoman Alexandria O’Crazio Cortez literally knows nothing but that doesn’t keep her from behaving in an arrogant and condescending manner. She found another institution she wants eliminated.

As she has said in the past, she wants the Electoral College abolished, but this time, she added a mocking video to show her disdain for rural America as well.

“Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean, I can’t think of any other way. Can you?” she sarcastically asked.

Apparently, she thinks NY and Cali should decide the country’s fate in all things, delegitimizing rural America.

The Electoral College has served us well, but O’Crazio says it disfavors minority votes and is racist.

She claimed that the Electoral College has a “racial injustice breakdown”:

The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown. Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the electoral college effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a “one person, one vote” system where all our votes are counted equally.

How did she earn a degree in Economics and know as little as she does?

Majority rule is tyranny.

.@AOC: We’re coming to you live from the Electoral College – many votes here, as you can see. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7FVW2H7fZ5 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) August 20, 2019