All I Want for Christmas… Is for the FBI to Do Its JOB!

By Mark Schwendau

Like many Americans, I am guessing we all know an FBI agent or two either by relation or acquaintance. Like many Americans, I am sure we all dreamt about being an FBI “G-Man” when we were growing up. I know I did. You may ponder why I never lived the dream. Well, when I was 22, you had to be fluent in at least one foreign language, and after five years of German, I did not feel I was.

I did keep my fingers on the pulse of the organization, though, and held great admiration and respect for it though until about the time George Bush, Sr., became our president, and I learned the FBI absolutely hated him as former head of the CIA. While I am not sure how the rift started at the highest levels, one of my FBI agent friends told me why he hated him when he said, “Bush has been president for just two years, and my company-issued car now has over 90,000 miles on it and spends more time in the shop than on the road with me. I have to drive my own car as he refuses to issue us newer model cars.”

This may have been the turning point when the FBI turned against the Republican Party. Apparently, FBI cars were recycled out previously around 30,000 miles.

The next thing I learned that disturbed me greatly was when the FBI held some kind of mass meetup in Washington, D.C. after Donald Trump became our president and James Comey was allowed to remain as FBI director. Apparently, some anti-Trump speech was given by somebody, and the FBI agent crowd went wild! They went wild to the point of giving the speaker a standing ovation!

This disturbed me on several levels. When I was young growing up and wanted to be an FBI agent, I was registered as an Independent voter, and I did vote split tickets. I was raised that lady justice is blind, and that is why she wears blindfolds not to be swayed by outside appearances, which could include anything from race (body) to a political party (mind) to religion (soul). I had this idea all FBI agents should remain apolitical or be Independent voters.

I remember telling my FBI agent friend, “Man, if you had that on a cell phone video, that would be Internet gold!” My friend responded, “Cell phones are not allowed in such meetings, and if I had tried to pull that one off, I would be dead.”

I then went on to ask my friend what percentage of FBI agents stood and applauded the anti-Trump tirade, and he said, “Almost all of them in attendance.”

The FBI is in trouble. House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-R) has said the agency should be dismantled and defunded. Many Americans now share her sentiment. They see the FBI as hopelessly partisan and broken. They see it as a tool of the liberal socialist Democrats to further their agenda and push their narrative.

The sins of the FBI are many and add up to a breaking point:

James Comey’s defense of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the events of Benghazi before and after and her destruction of evidence and a private email server used for government communications. The screwy bitch eradicated over 30,000 emails in the face of a Congressional investigation and suffered no consequences.

The prosecution of billionaire pedophile elitist Jeffery Epstein and search of his Little St. James Island with the names of his island visitors remaining undisclosed. There were also said to be related blackmail videos Epstein made of high-profile people engaging in sex with minor girls that remain undisclosed.

The illegal and unprecedented raid of former President Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence to collect his presidential records when he was already fully cooperating with the office of Federal Government Archives.

The FBI’s refusal to investigate the Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” in 2020 while not just concealing the crimes contained therein but also dismissing its very existence as “Russian disinformation.” Both points were a lie, and they knew they were lying. They were interfering in a national general election to affect the outcome while being guilty of dereliction of duty in office.

The FBI’s involvement with the social media platform Twitter in two forms paid the private company taxpayer dollars they had no authorization to do and involved up to 500 agents to control the narrative of the Hunter Biden laptop.

The FBI dismissed President Donald Trump’s accusation that the 2020 General election was stolen when they never so much as raised a finger to investigate the charges and assentations, many of which came from private American citizens serving as whistleblowers, experts in their fields such as cyber-security and computer algorithms.

Despite the mainstream liars of the news media, former President Donald Trump has urged the public to remain calm and not lash out at the FBI even though he knows some of them at the highest levels are criminally corrupt. He even hired his own private security detail to investigate his home after the FBI raid on it, and guess what that team found? “Trump search team finds at least two classified documents outside of Mar-a-Lago” go read this little reported news for yourself and then ask yourself, “How concerned was the FBI about our national security in the matter of Donald Trump making such a careless mistake?!”

CONCLUSION:

Donald Trump is a better man than I am. If I were in his shoes, I would be releasing the videos of the FBI agents ransacking my wife’s panty drawers in their master bedroom, and I would not do them the courtesy of blurring out their faces! I would be livid, and I would be going scorched earth after all my attackers.

I would be suing members of the Democrat Party for harassment and demanding to see Joe Biden’s tax returns. After all, fair is fair, and America is not all one-way streets.

I fear for the future of FBI agents who do not turn to whistleblowers to expose the corruption at the top because if push comes to shove… well, it won’t be pretty.

Vigilante justice can be a beautiful thing, but it is also final. It can involve collateral damage… damage that should not come to the truly innocent agents of this massive government organization.

In 2023, it is time for FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down. His recent interviews on Capitol Hill prove him to be compromised, inept, or both.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

