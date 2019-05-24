All Illegals are released! They get work permits ahead of legal immigrants!

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that “100%” of illegal immigrant families being apprehended at the US border are being released into the country instead of being deported.

After a month or two, they’re also given work permits, the Washington Times reported. This allows them to remain in the United States even though they jumped the line ahead of other aspiring immigrants who are patiently waiting their turn.

REWARDING CRIMINALS

A nice reward for breaking into our country. These illegal aliens include many grifters, criminals, and opportunists. It emboldens the cartels who have control of our borders. They even rent out infants and children so creeps can claim they have a child with them. Definitely thank the open borders Democrats for this. They insisted on it.

“That is directly how smugglers are advertising,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told the Senate Homeland Security Committee this week.

In 2012, only about 10,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol trying to sneak across the border as “families.” During the past two months alone, that number has surged to 111,679 people. You do the math.

A fifth child has died in CBP custody. Thank the cartels, thank their moronic parents, and definitely thank the Democrats.

They come in from all over the world.

WATCH THIS:
THIS IS BIG BUSINESS FOR VIOLENT TRANSNATIONAL GANGS

