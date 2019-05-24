All Illegals are released! They get work permits ahead of legal immigrants!

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that “100%” of illegal immigrant families being apprehended at the US border are being released into the country instead of being deported.

After a month or two, they’re also given work permits, the Washington Times reported. This allows them to remain in the United States even though they jumped the line ahead of other aspiring immigrants who are patiently waiting their turn.

REWARDING CRIMINALS

A nice reward for breaking into our country. These illegal aliens include many grifters, criminals, and opportunists. It emboldens the cartels who have control of our borders. They even rent out infants and children so creeps can claim they have a child with them. Definitely thank the open borders Democrats for this. They insisted on it.

“That is directly how smugglers are advertising,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told the Senate Homeland Security Committee this week.

In 2012, only about 10,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol trying to sneak across the border as “families.” During the past two months alone, that number has surged to 111,679 people. You do the math.

A fifth child has died in CBP custody. Thank the cartels, thank their moronic parents, and definitely thank the Democrats.

They come in from all over the world.

Out with #BorderPatrol in Mission, Texas, and just caught 7 Chinese, 1 Mexican, and 1 El Salvadoran minor. All trying to evade capture. Chinese man said he paid $15k for the whole package (flights to Mexico, smuggled across border) pic.twitter.com/Ic9MPhg7le — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) April 18, 2019

WATCH THIS:

DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan says that they’ve requested resources to deal with the border crisis and to give detained kids the proper care they need McAleenan said the Trump administration is trying to give them the resources they need Democrats are refusing to help pic.twitter.com/tnd37kDvuk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 24, 2019

THIS IS BIG BUSINESS FOR VIOLENT TRANSNATIONAL GANGS

3/3 “There’s a lot of money in smuggling humans. It could cost anywhere, per head, on a per alien basis, as low as $1,500 to as high as $15,000.” — @SheriffGuerra pic.twitter.com/Nc3xGgUqfK — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 22, 2019

VIDEO THREAD: Smuggling and Stash Houses on the Border 1/3 “The smugglers will transport people that aren’t turning themselves into #BorderPatrol. They sometimes stash hundreds of people in square footage that’s really equipped for about four or five people.” — @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/YoiyR7dzdf — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 22, 2019

The red line is 2019 #BorderPatrol apprehensions of illegal aliens (between ports of entry). — 98,977 in April

— 92,831 in March

— 66,883 in February — 460,294 total for FY19 so far. 5 months to go. pic.twitter.com/khYOHsflBm — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 8, 2019