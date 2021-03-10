All new jobs go to foreigners as Biden rapidly releases illegals









More than five thousand illegal aliens are being set free across the country daily without even medical checkups as the crisis on the southern border escalates. The White House admitted Monday it isn’t doing enough to discourage people from seeking unlawful entry to the United States.

In actuality, they are inviting them to come with open borders and freebies.

RAPID RELEASE OF ILLEGAL ALIENS

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “I would say it’s clear we need to work more on getting the message out and being very clear, now is not the time to come,” said Psaki, before reiterating the Biden administration’s claim that “the majority of people who come to the border are turned away.”

“Yes, we have changed the policies of the last administration as it relates to unaccompanied children, but the majority of families, adults, the vast, vast majority are turned away at the border. And that is a message that clearly we need to continue to look for means and ways of getting out, you know, more and more out to the region,” she continued.

That is untrue. They are not turning anyone away and they are inviting them in by canceling the policies that worked.

This news comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced it will convert two immigrant family detention centers in South Texas into Ellis Island-style rapid processing facilities and has already emptied a facility in Pennsylvania. They let them out to go wherever they want in the country within a few days. If they’re criminals or sick — no problem.

The administration is deliberately doing this to replace the Americans that are here in jobs and in the voting booth.

AMERICAN WORKER DISPLACEMENT BY FOREIGNERS SOARS

Edwin S. Rubenstein (email him), President of ESR Research Economic Consultants, researched the government statistics and found that native-born American workers are being displaced by foreign workers under the Biden administration.

Each 1% rise in immigrant employment share represents a transfer of about 1.5 million jobs from native-born to immigrants.

Note carefully what this chart shows. Unlike our other charts, which show absolute values, this one compares each month to the same month in the preceding year. So the immigrant workforce population grew by 417,000 in February 2021 compared to February 2020.

This is bad news (for American workers and the GOP). It was relatively good when juxtaposed to the 724,000 year-over-year growth recorded in January. (Record snow and cold in Texas may have contributed to the respite).

But although our chart ticks down, it means that the immigrant workforce population still grew in February 2021.

And this is in remarkable contrast to the 15-month net exodus of working-age immigrants beginning before Covid and coming to an abrupt end in December 2021. This shows up in our chart in red. It far exceeds the net exodus during the 2008 Great Recession or the brief net exodus during Trump’s first year, when his mere presence seems to have jawboned illegals into fleeing.

We’ve previously labeled this “The Trump Triumph.” It seems to have been achieved entirely by a relentless, extremely unTrumpian, Executive branch campaign of detailed regulatory change.

Of course, this is now being undone by the Biden Regime.

Read the entire extensive piece at VDARE.

