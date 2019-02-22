All Smollett News! Unashamed, Unabashed, Glaring and Cut from ‘Empire’

Jussie Smollett hates President Trump and it’s likely he was driven by his hatred, not only greed if he is guilty of the hate crime as he appears to be. He recently insulted the President on an episode of Drop the Mic, a clip of which TMZ got hold of. TNT trashed it, but Smollett’s obsessed. For now, he’s also out of ‘Empire’, at least temporarily.

His lawyers are attacking the police, prosecutors, and mayor, and he’s insisting he’s innocent.

Jussie Smollett, facing up to three years in prison, “fiercely” maintains that he is innocent of filing a false police report in claiming he was attacked. He’s trying to get the brothers in trouble.

Fox Local News reporter Rafer Weigel was on ‘Hannity’ last night and described the activity in the courtroom during the bond hearing. The thing that struck me is the unabashed and unashamed Jussie Smollett “glared” at Assistant State’s Attorney as she read a mountain of detailed evidence. Another interesting fact is that one of the brothers, Abel, is his drug dealer.

SMOLLET SAYS HE’S INNOCENT

His lawyers issued the following statement declaring Jussie is a “young man” [he’s 36 or 37] of “impeccable character” [that’s a stretch]:

“Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election.

“Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing,” the statement concluded.

That’s great PR but he has NOT been deprived of any due process.

The feds are investigating him too and he faces potential charges of mail fraud.

HE TOLD THE CAST HE’S INNOCENT

Sources told TMZ that when he went to the set of ‘Empire’ after the bond hearing, he apologized for putting the cast through this spectacle. Smollett added, “I swear to God, I did not do this.”

Smollett is telling people that politics and racism are behind his arrest.

Uh, Superintendent Eddie Johnson, the entire Chicago police force, the prosecutors, the brothers are what? Magas?

This all strains credulity but he has a right to due process.

HIS CHARACTER HAS BEEN CUT FROM THE LAST TWO EPISODES OF ‘EMPIRE’

Smollett’s character has been cut from the last two episodes of ‘Empire’. TMZ says the cast wanted him gone. They had his back and he betrayed them. The producers issued a statement:

“The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out,” co-creators Lee Daniels and Brett Mahoney and executive producers Danny Strong, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo, and Dennis Hammer told Fox News.

“We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season,” the statement continued.

All it took for them to destroy Rosanne’s career was one bad tweet-joke for which she apologized. She also said she didn’t realize it was racist. But in her case, Valerie Jarrett wanted the Trump-supporting actress fired. So ABC/Disney rewrote the entire show with her out of it and it’s a bomb. He must be special, he’s still hanging on.

HERE ARE NEW DETAILS OF THE ALLEGED CRIME READ IN COURT

New details about Jussie Smollett’s alleged crime provided by prosecutors in court. pic.twitter.com/BEoVMiqoXy — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) February 21, 2019