All Those Who Torched Felon John Dean During the Dems Kangaroo Court

All three ‘witnesses’ during today’s testimony at Jerrold Nadler’s kangaroo court are regular guests on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC and are hyper-partisans who have been very vocal in ripping the President.

Biased felon John Dean was especially easy pickings for Republicans.

REP. JIM JORDAN VERBALLY SMACKED JOHN DEAN AROUND TODAY

Rep. Jordan cornered Dean on his advice to Michael Cohen’s attorney.

Michael Cohen followed felon John Dean’s advice to hold his testimony as long as possible from Republicans. Dean gave the advice to Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis. Michael Cohen took his advice and then lied seven times, Rep. Jim Jordan said.

Dean is still slippery. He told Rep. Jordan he did not go to prison at the end of this clip. In fact, he was sentenced to four months in a federal pen and served his time in a fort.

Basically, Dean advised Lanny Davis to obstruct the House Committee. Jordan ripped into his poor character which isn’t hard to do.

Is John Dean a credible witness? pic.twitter.com/u8FWS4tiFW — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 10, 2019

REP. DOUG COLLINS TORCHED JERROLD NADLER FOR BRINGING IN DEAN

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, blasted Democrats on the committee Monday for calling in former White House counsel and Watergate whistleblower John Dean to testify on the Mueller report.

In his opening statement before the committee, Collins said, “This committee is now a hearing from the 70s and wants their star witness back,” adding “they have the Godfather here today.”

Rep. Doug Collins kicked off the clown show by exposing it for what it is:

This is the full segment:

The special counsel was appointed to investigate Russia. It’s time to listen to him without pretending that crimes committed by foreign governments will somehow implicate the president just because he had the audacity to win an election against the Dems’ candidate. #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/jHvWXyyUWO — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) June 10, 2019

REP. MATT GAETZ TORCHES DEAN

Matt Gaetz torched Dean also. Whatever reputation Dean had is destroyed with anyone paying attention. He got Dean to admit he has made a cottage industry out of claiming Republican presidents are guilty of Watergate-style crimes.

LOUIE GOHMERT WAS GREAT

Louie Gohmert used sarcasm to bring out John Dean’s real qualities.

“Mr. Dean, you have a lot more qualifications in this area than they [Democrats] actually provided in the introduction.”

The congressman then brought up a New York Times story that accused Dean of perjury and conspiracy during his time with the Nixon White House.

“Did you ever order or convey an order to break in to the Democratic headquarters at Watergate hotel?” Gohmert asks after listing off the various criminal accusations against Dean stemming from his time with Nixon.

Dean responded by taking issue with Gohmert’s description of him pleading guilty to authorities.

“That came from the New York Times,” Gohmert said. “You can take it up with them.”