All You Need to Know From the 6th Underwhelming Dem Debate

BIDEN IS THE FRONTRUNNER, WATCH AND WEEP

Biden didn’t know where he was it seems. That’s the second time he’s done this. He’s a bit fuzzy or unaware.

What is Joe Biden doing here? pic.twitter.com/OMchSkFzAt — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 20, 2019

Joe Biden doesn’t like citizens, just immigrants — illegal immigrants. We aren’t a nation of settlers and citizens, just foreigners, he believes.

Joe Biden on immigrants: “They are the future of America … and you should get used to it” pic.twitter.com/1kbgLZgq9n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2019

He lied about the economy and the Middle Class. Biden doesn’t think Americans like the current economy. Wants more government spending because “ordinary people are not growing.”

Joe Biden just flat out lied.@realDonaldTrump‘s approval on handling of the economy it at a *record high* Quinnipiac: “56% approve of the job President Trump is doing”https://t.co/APVfWd4lcH pic.twitter.com/aal143ctQ0 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) December 20, 2019

Biden imitated a stuttering child.

What is going on with Joe Biden during the final question of the night?#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pItd9T1edT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 20, 2019

Kerfuffle Over Sarah’s tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked him but also spoke the truth. No one knew what he was talking about and he is the frontrunner.



Joe Biden lashed back and told her to have empathy, “look it up.” The sewer rats have Sarah trending, calling her the vilest of names. She did delete the tweet and apologized, but the rats continue trashing her today.

However, Biden is running for PRESIDENT and he’s losing his mind. This is ridiculous. What was he talking about?

Biden promises to kill jobs.

Joe Biden, job killer. Biden: “yes” willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs for green new deal policiespic.twitter.com/30Mpk2NZ4c — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 20, 2019

Biden will be “firm” with China and he’ll get other countries to help him. [No, he won’t, he can’t even handle debates, plus, he thinks they’re “not a problem.”]

As the Democratic candidates discuss China, worth remembering that Joe Biden has repeatedly said “China’s not a problem.” And not 20 years ago, but this year.

pic.twitter.com/28CJZB8pc8 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 20, 2019

THEY’RE ALL SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS

The socialist Democrats who took to the stage last night certainly believe we are all very stupid. They think we don’t see that our economy is booming, employment rates are going up, the stock market is soaring, minorities have jobs, and we have more money to spend.

Listen to them just lie about the conditions here in the United States.

Oh Lord,

Let’s pray none of these freaks ever become President!#DemocratsAreDone pic.twitter.com/di6UJ08u7b — GAYS LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP (@trump_gays) December 20, 2019

COMRADE WARREN’S ACTUALLY AN AUTHORITARIAN

Warren wants America “to live our values every day.” Kumbaya Liz. Warren also wants free child care for every infant. This woman wants to kill babies, unborn and just born, and she wants all their future earnings. Therefore, we say, keep your free baby care.

Warren says “working families are being left behind.” Also, “giant oil companies want to drill everywhere.”

Socialista Warren also doesn’t like billionaires in wine caves.

She is a hater of the rich and spewed hate for the rich. Just what we need, more hate.

You can’t believe anything this woman says. She promises us the world and can’t pay for any of it.

Oh, by the way, she has a history of collecting cash from billionaires.

Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States. If you can’t stand up to the wealthy and well-connected as a candidate, how can the American people believe you’re going to stand up to them when you’re president? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/U30zNM8o09 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 20, 2019

Here she is pandering.

Sen. @ewarren: “Here is a promise I make. I will go to the Rose Garden once every year to read the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year.” pic.twitter.com/SSG3T8aeLj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 20, 2019

STEYER IS HARD-LEFT

Steyer wants to solve Hong Kong “together” with the Chinese. That is the height of naivétè.

Hard-left climate extremist Tom Steyer reminded everyone that he started the need to impeach movement over two years ago [in 2017 when the President was a brand new President].

Billionaire Democrat megadonor Tom Steyer reminded everyone at the #DemDebate that he started the impeachment movement over two years ago. It was never about the facts, it was always about hating Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/dLvGqEZYPW — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 20, 2019

Tom Steyer wants “environmental justice “ and would declare a state of emergency on “day one.”

Did he take his jet to get to the debate?

COMRADE BERNIE LIES ABOUT THE ECONOMY AND MOST EVERYTHING

Bernie also wants a national emergency declared on climate to save the children and grandchildren. This is a man who is all for unlimited abortion and is all for stealing the wealth of future babies so pardon me if I don’t believe him.

Bernie didn’t notice the economy.

Real change always takes place from the bottom on up, never from the top on down. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YIN6X1vn1w — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 20, 2019

Bernie Sanders must know his debate isn’t going well when his biggest applause line is getting called out for not answering the question. pic.twitter.com/qpAyJgbxaF — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 20, 2019

Bernie has a foreign policy. It is “to bring people together.” Peace, man.

Bernie wants terrorists to vote if you will remember.

Bernie wants to let terrorists vote in U.S. elections: https://t.co/jxnQHrU6U7 https://t.co/Bf5sRbRj52 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2019

YANG’S A PLEASANT COMMUNIST

Yang wants to “move people to higher ground.” Left-wing PBS found this to be exciting. He also wants “a new way forward,” and he’s a communist so be afraid, be very afraid.

Andrew Yang wants communist Universal Basic Income and he thinks he’s a person of color. He doesn’t have much color. Everyone is a person of color except the obviously hated whites of European descent.

2020 candidate @AndrewYang knows why he was the only person of color on the #DemDebate stage tonight — and believes Universal Basic Income could fix that pic.twitter.com/fEYp05cZ0N — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 20, 2019

ST. PETE OF LALA LAND

Poor St. Pete, dumbest Rhodes Scholar ever.

Pete Buttigieg claimed during #DemDebate that ICE raids “don’t make our country safe.” New Jersey officials studied this issue and discovered the opposite. https://t.co/yXrsec76yD — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 20, 2019

We didn’t mention Amy Klobuchar. She’s nice but not very bright.

LYING MODERATORS

Moderator Judy Woodruff lied. Wages are doing much better. The Obama economy was anemic.

#DemDebate moderator @JudyWoodruff falsely claimed that in the booming Trump economy, “wages … [are] doing about as well as they were in the Obama-Biden era.” Here’s a fact-check from CNN’s Jake Tapper. pic.twitter.com/hCavIqXauX — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 20, 2019