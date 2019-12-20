All You Need to Know From the 6th Underwhelming Dem Debate

BIDEN IS THE FRONTRUNNER, WATCH AND WEEP

Biden didn’t know where he was it seems. That’s the second time he’s done this. He’s a bit fuzzy or unaware.

Joe Biden doesn’t like citizens, just immigrants — illegal immigrants. We aren’t a nation of settlers and citizens, just foreigners, he believes.

He lied about the economy and the Middle Class. Biden doesn’t think Americans like the current economy. Wants more government spending because “ordinary people are not growing.”

Biden imitated a stuttering child.

Kerfuffle Over Sarah’s tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked him but also spoke the truth. No one knew what he was talking about and he is the frontrunner.

Joe Biden lashed back and told her to have empathy, “look it up.” The sewer rats have Sarah trending, calling her the vilest of names. She did delete the tweet and apologized, but the rats continue trashing her today.

However, Biden is running for PRESIDENT and he’s losing his mind. This is ridiculous. What was he talking about?

Biden promises to kill jobs.

Biden will be “firm” with China and he’ll get other countries to help him. [No, he won’t, he can’t even handle debates, plus, he thinks they’re “not a problem.”]

THEY’RE ALL SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS

The socialist Democrats who took to the stage last night certainly believe we are all very stupid. They think we don’t see that our economy is booming, employment rates are going up, the stock market is soaring, minorities have jobs, and we have more money to spend.

Listen to them just lie about the conditions here in the United States.

COMRADE WARREN’S ACTUALLY AN AUTHORITARIAN

Warren wants America “to live our values every day.” Kumbaya Liz. Warren also wants free child care for every infant. This woman wants to kill babies, unborn and just born, and she wants all their future earnings. Therefore, we say, keep your free baby care.

Warren says “working families are being left behind.” Also, “giant oil companies want to drill everywhere.”

Socialista Warren also doesn’t like billionaires in wine caves.

She is a hater of the rich and spewed hate for the rich. Just what we need, more hate.

You can’t believe anything this woman says. She promises us the world and can’t pay for any of it.

Oh, by the way, she has a history of collecting cash from billionaires.

Here she is pandering.

STEYER IS HARD-LEFT

Steyer wants to solve Hong Kong “together” with the Chinese. That is the height of naivétè.

Hard-left climate extremist Tom Steyer reminded everyone that he started the need to impeach movement over two years ago [in 2017 when the President was a brand new President].

Tom Steyer wants “environmental justice “ and would declare a state of emergency on “day one.”

Did he take his jet to get to the debate?

COMRADE BERNIE LIES ABOUT THE ECONOMY AND MOST EVERYTHING

Bernie also wants a national emergency declared on climate to save the children and grandchildren. This is a man who is all for unlimited abortion and is all for stealing the wealth of future babies so pardon me if I don’t believe him.

Bernie didn’t notice the economy.

Bernie has a foreign policy. It is “to bring people together.” Peace, man.

Bernie wants terrorists to vote if you will remember.

YANG’S A PLEASANT COMMUNIST

Yang wants to “move people to higher ground.” Left-wing PBS found this to be exciting. He also wants “a new way forward,” and he’s a communist so be afraid, be very afraid.

Andrew Yang wants communist Universal Basic Income and he thinks he’s a person of color. He doesn’t have much color. Everyone is a person of color except the obviously hated whites of European descent.

ST. PETE OF LALA LAND

Poor St. Pete, dumbest Rhodes Scholar ever.

We didn’t mention Amy Klobuchar. She’s nice but not very bright.

LYING MODERATORS

Moderator Judy Woodruff lied. Wages are doing much better. The Obama economy was anemic.

