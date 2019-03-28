Alleged Co-Conspirator Mark Geragos Threatens to Tell All About CNN

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos raged against CNN and threatened to tell all after the network dropped him in light of his alleged involvement in the Nike extortion plot, the NY Post reported.

“God forbid that I start telling some of the stories for how I’ve covered for that lame-ass organization,” Geragos railed on “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday.

Geragos is accused of conspiring with Michael Avenatti in a scheme to extort over $20 million from Nike. Geragos has not been charged, but Avenatti has been charged with extortion in New York and bank fraud in California on another case.

“They ought to change their name to the ‘Cut and Run Network,’” Geragos told Carolla. “I’ve been texted by all of their anchors who are as outraged as I am that after 20 years, a press conference is enough to have them immediately want to disassociate themselves.”

Avenatti and possibly Geragos allegedly threatened to release damaging information that the sneaker giant paid college basketball players.

Celebrity attorneys Michael Avenatti and Mark Geragos proposed to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last week that Avenatti provide them with info in exchange for a “benefit” to Geragos’s client, Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, Judge Garaufis said Thursday.

Clare Bronfman is on trial for a sex slave operation. SSshe was allegedly the money launderer for the cult. When Bronfman was asked if Michael Avenatti was one of her attorneys, she fainted in court. Since then, she has said she fired Avenatti, who was consulting on her case. She then hired Geragos.

Geragos has been named in multiple reports as the unindicted co-conspirator in Avenatti’s Manhattan federal court case.

Avenatti is also charged in Los Angeles with federal bank and wire fraud.