Alleged pro-BLM white supremacists accused of Kenosha shootings

DAY 3 OF KENOSHA RIOTS

Late Tuesday, two people were shot dead and one person injured during another night of BLM/antifa rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video recorded by independent journalists showed riotous combatants chasing down a man armed with a rifle. In another shooting, a man was shot in the head and later died. We don’t have information on the third shooting death.

THE BOOGALOO VIGILANTES?

We now have vigilantes running around protecting businesses and claiming they also support Black Lives Matter.

The group identifying itself as the armed group protecting businesses, and involved in the shootings last night, are fully supportive of Black Lives Matter. If they are boogaloo’s, they are Black Lives Matter boogaloos.

Watch:

here is the video, where the man confirms he drove these men down and identified them as the shooters. Don’t be fooled by MSM’s false narratives. I am sure we will start to see them https://t.co/dLyQpDL6Ka — PT News Network (@PTNewsnetwork) August 26, 2020

The Man Shot in the Head Who Died

The Blaze’s Elijah Shaffer reported live from the scene, saying that someone appeared to have been shot in the head during the attempted looting of a car shop. Some of the rioters were calling for burning down the car shop.

We posted graphic videos of the car shop shooting on this link. The rioters were already destroying the cars in the shop before the shooting:

.@ElijahSchaffer filmed the moments before the shooting. Rioters were destroying the cars at the auto shop. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/r6QFyVQKMZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Shaffer spoke with the alleged shooter prior to the shooting. He identified himself as an EMT. The man said that he had been pepper-sprayed, and was ready to protect the citizens of Kenosha and protect property. It’s unclear who he shot, but he was a white guy.

Watch:

CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions He said that he was there to protect property & was carrying a firearm pic.twitter.com/ViYUB65tiy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Schaeffer has been responding to the allegations of the shooter as a boogaloo on Twitter. Schaffer was on the scene. The shooter at the car shop is white, and he shot a white guy while offering help to Black Lives Matter guys.

That’s weird, I have him on video offering medical help to BLM rioters It’s such a weird world where we have black white supremacists Jewish Nazis, and now white supremacists who offer aid to Black Lives Matter & kill white people He sure sucks at white supremacy-ing https://t.co/zkovwYWQ8r — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

The Chase

In this shooting, a man had his arm shot up but his injury is not life-threatening.

GRAPHIC: Rioters chase down a man with a semi-auto rifle. He shoots them. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/yrYxgIFs96 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

The man whose arm was shot up was armed.

IT’S ABOUT JACOB BLAKE

The Kenosha rioting is over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the police. Blake is black.

Andy Ngo, a citizen journalist, has new information about the 911 call that sent the police to the home where Jacob Blake was found. The police scanner audio in Kenosha indicates a woman called 911 to report Jacob Blake was at her home and wasn’t supposed to be. He had stolen her keys. Responding police were made aware of Blake’s arrest warrant for domestic abuse and a felony sex crime [allegedly a rape of a teenage girl].

We also know from another video released this week that Blake fought with police, resisted arrest, refused to drop a knife, and walked around the other side of his car after breaking free to reach into his car for something. That something could be extremely important.

Here’s what can happen when a person who is resisting arrest is able to get in to his vehicle. #JacobBlakeshooting #blm pic.twitter.com/decd8zPwRR — Dennis Sutherby (@FormallySomeone) August 25, 2020