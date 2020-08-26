Alleged pro-BLM white supremacists accused of Kenosha shootings

M. Dowling
6

The media should be very embarrassed that individual citizens are reporting the news about the riots while they say nothing about them. It’s amazing how bad the media has gotten.

This Kenosha story, so far, is very confusing, but we are sure it will all make sense eventually.

DAY 3 OF KENOSHA RIOTS

Late Tuesday, two people were shot dead and one person injured during another night of BLM/antifa rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video recorded by independent journalists showed riotous combatants chasing down a man armed with a rifle. In another shooting, a man was shot in the head and later died. We don’t have information on the third shooting death.

THE BOOGALOO VIGILANTES?

We now have vigilantes running around protecting businesses and claiming they also support Black Lives Matter.

The group identifying itself as the armed group protecting businesses, and involved in the shootings last night, are fully supportive of Black Lives Matter. If they are boogaloo’s, they are Black Lives Matter boogaloos.

Watch:

The Man Shot in the Head Who Died

The Blaze’s Elijah Shaffer reported live from the scene, saying that someone appeared to have been shot in the head during the attempted looting of a car shop. Some of the rioters were calling for burning down the car shop.

We posted graphic videos of the car shop shooting on this link. The rioters were already destroying the cars in the shop before the shooting:

Shaffer spoke with the alleged shooter prior to the shooting. He identified himself as an EMT. The man said that he had been pepper-sprayed, and was ready to protect the citizens of Kenosha and protect property. It’s unclear who he shot, but he was a white guy.

Watch:

Schaeffer has been responding to the allegations of the shooter as a boogaloo on Twitter. Schaffer was on the scene. The shooter at the car shop is white, and he shot a white guy while offering help to Black Lives Matter guys.

The Chase

In this shooting, a man had his arm shot up but his injury is not life-threatening.

The man whose arm was shot up was armed.

IT’S ABOUT JACOB BLAKE

The Kenosha rioting is over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the police. Blake is black.

Andy Ngo, a citizen journalist, has new information about the 911 call that sent the police to the home where Jacob Blake was found. The police scanner audio in Kenosha indicates a woman called 911 to report Jacob Blake was at her home and wasn’t supposed to be. He had stolen her keys. Responding police were made aware of Blake’s arrest warrant for domestic abuse and a felony sex crime [allegedly a rape of a teenage girl]. 

We also know from another video released this week that Blake fought with police, resisted arrest, refused to drop a knife, and walked around the other side of his car after breaking free to reach into his car for something. That something could be extremely important.

JUST SO YOU KNOW, AS AN ASIDE

  2. “Alleged pro-BLM white supremacists accused of Kenosha shootings”

    That headline doesn’t make sense. How can White Supremacists be FOR a group claiming Black Lives Matter? To actual White Supremacists they wouldn’t, they’d hate BLM!

  4. The City asked for around 2000 Guardsmen but the sick Governor only sent a couple hundred. Since it was “double” from previous I guess he assumed it was sufficient. There was a good, valid reason Trump said you have to “dominate” these situations. Videos from last night show how Much you have to dominate. Even With LRAD and force it took a great deal to push the rioters back.

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1298660666086240256

