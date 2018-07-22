Alleged Russian Spy Marina Butina Met With Obama Officials

A federal indictment was filed against alleged Russian spy Marina Butina this past week. She is accused of conspiring to “advance the interests of the Russian Federation.” Butina has ties to a high-level Russian official connected to Putin.

SHE MET WITH OBAMA OFFICIALS

The alleged Russian agent Miss Butina has been widely described as trying to meet with Republicans and the NRA. Quite a number of conspiracy theories tying her to Trump officials have arisen in the last few days.

But as it happens, she met with Obama officials from the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve in 2015. This is according to a new report.

She wanted to meet whoever was in office.

Reuters claims that Butina and Alexander Torshin, the former Russian Central Bank deputy governor, met with Stanley Fischer, then-vice chair of the Fed, and Nathan Sheets, then-Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, in two separate meetings in 2015.

Fischer said the conversation involved “the state of the Russian economy” and Torshin’s new role as deputy central bank governor.

According to Reuters, the meetings “reveal a wider circle of high-powered connections that Butina sought to cultivate with American political leaders and special interest groups.”

That’s correct. The wider-circle includes Obama officials.

The meetings were arranged by the Center for the National Interest, a Washington D.C.-based think tank that advocates pro-Russia interests, Reuters reported.

Why were Obama officials helping advocates for pro-Russia interests? Oh, that’s right. Hillary said their goal was “to strengthen Russia”.

Why didn’t Obama officials pick it up? All we heard about until now is her photo-ops with Republicans, loose — very loose — ties with the former NRA, two emails exchanged with Republicans, and her roommate, a low-level GOP official.