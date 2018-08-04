Almost Everyone Funding, Running, Researching Twitter Are Left, Very, Very Left

Conservative reporter Paul Sperry researched the political donations of Twitter’s top executives and — unsurprisingly — found they give overwhelmingly to Democrats and far-left ones at that, like Kamala Harris, the “female Obama”. The researchers Twitter recently hired to study healthy Twitter conversations are all left-wing loons and four of the six are biased against President Trump.

ALMOST EVERYONE IN CHARGE OF TWITTER IS A LEFTIST

According to federal records, 80 percent of Twitter’s corporate PAC contributions in 2018 have gone to Democratic candidates.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey only gives to Democrats and he gives a lot. They all do for the most part and choose to live in a bubble of leftism. There’s more at the NY Post. Basically the executives, the people running Twitter, give to Democrats, period.

Sperry concludes Twitter is run by Democratic donors and activists. The algorithms for policing “healthy conversations” aren’t politically motivated, Sperry said, but the result is censorship of Republicans and conservatives.

DORSEY’S A LOON

Dorsey recently tweeted an article promoting a non-violent Civil War to get rid of Republicans. He likes the direction California has taken and that should tell you all you need to know.

In a tweet, he wrote, “We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress.” He says he loves global conversation and wants “holistic and fair solutions”.

How does he define that? This is the man who hopes to see the GOP wiped out because one side must win.

His conclusion is that they must measure the “health of conversations”. Their biases are seeping into their efforts at “healthy conversations” no matter what they think. Motives and intentions are irrelevant. The result is censorship.

THE RESEARCHERS ARE LOONS

According to The Washington Times, they have hired six academics and at least four have publicly come out against President Donald Trump. They will work with two very left-wing organizations, OxExpPsy and UniLeiden, the Dutch university where one of their new-hires, left-winger Rebekah Tromble lectures in political science.

The new hires will study “how communities form around political discussions on Twitter.” Additionally, they will examine the challenges that may arise. Basically, the idea is to study “echo chambers” and “uncivil discourse”. What they are trying to do is scientifically measure public conversations for “health”.

We could have faith in them if they chose researchers who aren’t left-wing loons.

TROMBLE HATES TRUMP AND WHITE NATIONALISTS

Rebekah Tromble’s tweets present a challenge, represent an echo chamber, and uncivil discourse from a right-wing perspective. Someone needs to study her.

Apparently no amount of boot licking guarantees Trump’s loyalty. #ScaramucciOut — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) July 31, 2017

She thinks Steve Bannon’s a white nationalist.

Trump quintupled down on his commitment to white nationalists. They’re just about all he’s got left. Bannon ain’t goin nowhere. https://t.co/qkg7mKx7vw — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2017

She finds congressional Republicans “despicable”.

Gross negligence by Congressional Republicans. Putting party before country. It’s despicable. #resist https://t.co/7jh1pKEmfE — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) February 14, 2017

THE SYRACUSE EGGHEADS DON’T LIKE TRUMP EITHER

Two Syracuse eggheads of information studies are involved. They are 100 percent biased as well.

Trump looks cruelty in the face and demands more of it. Time’s cover captures that well. https://t.co/E3VJWudELd. The executive order is not a solution. Constant vigilance is still needed. — Jenny Stromer-Galley (@profjsg) June 21, 2018

Ms. Tromble tweeted, they “will examine echo chambers, incivility, & intolerance by analyzing highly polarized & non-polarized political debates.”

We are all going to be “woke” like Jack Dorsey like it or not. Prepare to be indoctrinated. And you can take that to the bank.

It’s not looking good for the right-wing on Twitter. Personally, I have had a lot of trouble finding people I follow like the U.S. Ambassador to Germany Rick Grennell. He didn’t show up in my Twitter feed or in my search feature. I don’t think they fixed that search feature problem yet.