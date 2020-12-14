Alternate electors in contested states will vote and send results to Congress

Trump aide Stephen Miller said on Fox & Friends today that contested states are sending alternate electors today. That means if they win in court, the alternate electors can be certified.

Stephen Miller says Trump electors will be voting and sending results to Congress. (They’ll be worthless because they won’t have the seals of the state Secretaries of State, though) pic.twitter.com/B9pKXqYGIa — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 14, 2020

We know that Georgia for one is sending electors who vote for Trump.

Thankful to Georgia Republican Party Chairman @DavidShafer for his leadership in these most critical times. He’s a patriot, in every sense of the world and one of the President’s staunchest allies. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 14, 2020