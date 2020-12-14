Alternate electors in contested states will vote and send results to Congress

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Trump aide Stephen Miller said on Fox & Friends today that contested states are sending alternate electors today. That means if they win in court, the alternate electors can be certified.

We know that Georgia for one is sending electors who vote for Trump.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Why does the electors sent by the legislatures, who are given the authority by the US Constitution to do so, need the seal (blessing) of the states’ secretary of state? The SoS’s job is to certify the vote, not certify the electors.

    • That is a great point. The legislature authorizes the electors according to the Constitution, but our twisted Supreme Court may not care. If the courts do not act, and the legislatures do not act, Trump should invoke presidential emergency powers. Bring it on. It’s time for the real fight.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.