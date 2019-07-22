AM Joyless Guests Want to Start Calling Trump Supporters “Racists”

The Left Is Coming For Trump Supporters

Failing to destroy President Trump, the leftists are encouraging attacks on Trump supporters. Over the weekend, on the crazy AM Joy show, Joyless Reid claimed the President was promoting white nationalism. There is no ‘white’ nationalism anything, but it’s a good line of attack for these hard-left Democrats.

Comedian Dean Obeidallah said that the word “Trump” is becoming a “modern-day swastika,” while The Beat D.C‘s Tiffany Cross claimed that a MAGA hat is equivalent to a “Nazi symbol” or “Klan hood.”

Cross said it’s “racist” to refer to illegal immigrants as “illegal immigrants” because the term is “overwhelmingly offensive.” Reid agreed and said the media doesn’t use it any longer. Sadly, that’s largely true. The hard-left wants open borders and they conflate legal and illegal immigrants.

Cross also said the word ‘Trump’ is a symbol of hate.

And they’re not hate-filled?

They agree that they have to start calling Trump supporters ‘racists.’

Ho-hum. They already do that.

Also this week, host Chris Hayes said Trump supporters must be sought out non-violently and confronted and destroyed. He wants to break up the coalition.

“They have shamed themselves too much. The heart of the thing must be ripped out. The darkness must be banished. The people who feel moral revulsion at that display we saw last night must collectively mobilize in greater numbers than the chanters.”

That doesn’t sound all that non-violent.

James Comey, the disgraced and former FBI director, wants Donald Trump and “his mob” sent “back to their dark corner.”