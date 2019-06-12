Amash Votes with Dems on Contempt as He Crashes in the Polls

Fake Republican Justin Amash is the only Republican to vote with Democrats to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt. This is a committee vote and it still has to be voted on by the full House. Other than Amash, the vote was along party lines.

Moments before the vote was to take place both the Departments of Justice and Commerce informed Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., that Trump has exerted executive privilege over the documents, which is a move aimed at helping the administration protect the material in a likely court fight.

DON’T ASK IF THEY’RE CITIZENS ON A CENSUS, DEMS WON’T HAVE IT

“We’ve been blocked from fully determining the real reason the administration sought to add the citizenship question,” Cummings said.

“That is because the Department of Justice and the Commerce Department have refused to turn over key documents requested by this committee.”

Apparently, we are not allowed to know if someone is a citizen or not.

AMASH IS CRASHING BY DOUBLE DIGITS IN THE POLLS FOR NOW

A new primary poll shows Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash 16 points (49-33) behind his lesser-known primary opponent Michigan Republican State Rep. Jim Lower, MIRS News reported Tuesday.

