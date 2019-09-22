Amazing Greeting for President at Rally with PM Modi & Indian Crowd

S.Noble
Houston has a large Indian-American population and thousands showed up for the rally held there for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The welcome was incredible, not only for the Prime Minister but also for the President.

The crowd was huge.

The President made certain that Prime Minister Modi was given a grand welcome.

Watch the amazing applause from the audience for the President, but how can this be? The Democrats want you to believe he’s hated in the world. The Twitter trolls are now demonizing Modi, as expected.

It was wonderful to see the audience break out in chants of ‘USA! USA!’ While Democrats laud immigrants like Ilhan Omar who hate America, this President cheers the real Americans who came here to be Americans.

Watch them walk together at Modi’s suggestion: