Amazing Greeting for President at Rally with PM Modi & Indian Crowd

Houston has a large Indian-American population and thousands showed up for the rally held there for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The welcome was incredible, not only for the Prime Minister but also for the President.

The crowd was huge.

The President made certain that Prime Minister Modi was given a grand welcome.

The USA Loves India! https://t.co/xlfnWafxpg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

Watch the amazing applause from the audience for the President, but how can this be? The Democrats want you to believe he’s hated in the world. The Twitter trolls are now demonizing Modi, as expected.

It was wonderful to see the audience break out in chants of ‘USA! USA!’ While Democrats laud immigrants like Ilhan Omar who hate America, this President cheers the real Americans who came here to be Americans.

What a fantastic partnership. India & America. Modi & Trump Well done to 50,000 great Americans and patriots turning out to show their love & support for these strong leaders. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/7yk4q4WwJ4 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 22, 2019

Watch them walk together at Modi’s suggestion: