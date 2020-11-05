Amazing turnouts! 7 Milwaukee wards had more votes than voters

Milwaukee City Wire analyzed the voting data. They found seven of the city of Milwaukee voting wards reported more 2020 U.S. Presidential election votes than they had registered voters. That was according to an analysis of results and Secretary of State files.

Five of them are in the city’s eleventh aldermanic ward, on the far Southwest Side. That is a poor, Black area.

Vice President Joe Biden carried the five in 2020 with 3,768 votes to President Donald Trump’s 2,883— a margin of 885, or eight times what it was in 2016 when Trump earned 1,904 votes to Hillary Clinton’s 2,012.

The City of Milwaukee reported a record turnout of 84 percent Tuesday; 243,144 of 288,833 registered city voters cast a ballot.

Wow, amazing, isn’t it? They had 84% show up. Almost too large to be believed.

Of the city’s 327 voting wards, 90 reported a turnout of greater than 90 percent; 201 reported a higher than 80 percent turnout.

Wow, amazing, 90%.

In 2016, city voter turnout was 75 percent. Click the link above and check it all. It’s very unusual, and VERY AMAZING!

They really love the puppet they voted for!