Amazon HYSTERIA over a little higher than average the number of fires

President Macron is trying his best to pass judgment on Brazil’s handling of the Amazon rainforest fires, along with celebrities, communists like Evo Morales, and others. Mostly they want to use the issue of Amazon fires to negatively brand the Brazilian President, the so-called Brazilian Trump and make capitalism look bad.

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi gave a quick rundown last night about the fires on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

These fires are what occur annually when farmers in the Amazon set fires to clear agricultural land during the dry season starting in August. This year is not a record-setter for the number of fires. It’s only record-setting for the global hysteria and anger aimed at the Brazilian President.

MACRON LEADS THE CHARGE OF THE GLOBALIST BRIGADE

The G-7 nations pledged Monday about $40 million to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest in response to the outcry from celebrities, media outlets and leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, who characterized the blazes as an “international crisis.”

Climate scientist Roy Spencer had another term for the fires: “normal agriculture.”

“I think the media focus on this is misplaced and exaggerated, as is virtually every weather-related story that appears these days,” said Mr. Spencer, a former NASA scientist who consults on global crop-market forecasting.

“The driest years in Brazil will have the most fires set by farmers,” the professor at the University of Alabama at Huntsville said in an email. “That isn’t a climate story, it’s normal agriculture in a country where 50 million people living in poverty are trying to survive.”

It’s not “record record-setting. It’s more than average, but close to average.

After finding last week that the Amazon fire activity “has been close to average in comparison to the last 15 years,” the NASA Observatory said Saturday that there has been an “uptick,” making 2019 “the most active fire year in that region since 2010.”

It’s what they all do. The climate extremists who now encompass much of the scientific community and the media claim every weather event is due to global warming.

IT’S ONLY THE MIDDLE OF THE PACK

As The Washington Times outlined, data from the Global Fire Emissions Database of Amazon Region fire activity dating back to 2003 showed 2019 falling somewhere in the middle of the pack, with the number of fires as of Saturday at nearly 110,000.

Dan Nepstad, president of the Earth Innovation Institute, told Forbes that the number of 2019 fires is 7% above the average of the last 10 years, even as deforestation fell by 70% from 2004-12 in the Brazilian Amazon. About 80% of the Amazon rainforest is intact, and half is protected under Brazilian federal law.

The Amazon is not the “lungs of the world” as we keep hearing, all the greenery is. Many of the photos being shared, even by President Macron, are from fires years ago or in entirely different regions. Deforestation is down by 25% under its peak and the Brazilian President isn’t tearing the place down.

The left wants to attack the pro-development policies of President Jair Bolsonaro who took office in January.

Christian Poirier, Amazon Watch program director, said the “unprecedented fires ravaging the Amazon are an international tragedy and a dangerous contribution to climate chaos,” The Washington Times reported.

GLOBALISTS DON’T LIKE BOLSINARO

“This devastation is directly related to President Bolsonaro’s anti-environmental rhetoric, which erroneously frames forest protections and human rights as impediments to Brazil’s economic growth,” he said in a Thursday statement.

In addition to Mr. Macron, celebrities such as Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jaden Smith and Shakira have sounded the alarm about the fires on social media. Also going viral are photos declared fake by fact-checkers at such media outlets as Agence France-Presse and Mother Jones, which noted that Mr. Macron tweeted an image taken in 2003, The Washington Times reported.

Also going viral was the claim that the Amazon produces 20% of the earth’s oxygen, as tweeted by Mr. Macron and Rep. Ro Khanna, California Democrat. It’s closer to 6%, according to climate scientist Michael E. Mann, a global warming leader, and extremist.

Mr. Bolsonaro does use language that riles up his critics. He sounds like President Trump in his bluntness. False news purveyors like CBSN make the most of it and that makes it hard to figure out what is true or not. The media is not accurate, but they are quoting him as much as possible when it’s something they can use against him.

FREE MONEY OFFER ‘SPURNED’

In the CBSN article today, they paint a picture of an Amazon burning down. Helpful globalists are trying to offer Brazil ‘free’ money, and that Trump-like President is ‘spurning’ it. That’s not exactly accurate.

“We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro, told the G1 news website.

“Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site,” he added, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral. “What does he intend to teach our country?”

Macron and Bolsonaro are now trading insults.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said his government would consider taking the aid from the G-7 if Macron retracted “insults” to the Brazilian leader. Macron has called Bolsonaro a liar and suggested Brazilian women were likely ashamed of having him as their leader

As the pledges of donations to fight the fires come in from the likes of DiCaprio, Trudeau, and others, Mr. Bolsonaro wonders what they want in return.

“Look, does anyone help anyone … without something in return? What have they wanted there for so long?” asked Mr. Bolsonaro, who accused Mr. Macron last week of treating Brazil like a “colony.”

Mr. Macron had a response: “We cannot allow you to destroy everything,” he said.

That’s melodramatic and it comes from a buffoon with 27% approval in his country which he seems to be destroying economically with his high taxes and climate fluff laws.

Mr. Bolsonaro is taking aid from Israel. He trusts them. They want nothing in return.

IN CONCLUSION

NASA sees drought as the main reason for the fires. Dr. Spencer says carelessness could also play a role.

Farmers burning already deforested land to prepare for crops is nothing new, but what is exceptional this year is the fire intensity and visible imagery of smoke, which Mr. Spencer attributed to the dryness of the vegetation.

“This year is exceptional, but not in a way that is concerning,” he said. “When rainfall conditions return to normal, so will the human-caused fire activity.”

There are good, balanced articles about this at The Washington Times and Forbes.

Meanwhile, every U.S. media outlet is torching Bolsonaro, except Fox News. That’s the real fire right now.

President Trump tweeted his support to the embattled Brazilian leader.

I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil. He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019