When Pete Buttigieg isn’t calling conservative Christians ‘Pharisees’, he’s insulting Vice President Mike Pence for his religion. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, an openly gay presidential contender within the Democratic Party, continually calls VP Pence anti-gay, which he is not.

Pete Butt is a jerk and apparently doesn’t even know what a Pharisee is. Pharisees were Jews and it’s a insult to use the term because it has been used to demonize Jews. Buttigieg said he will stop using the word against conservative Christians [not for the sake of the Christians] but because Jewish leaders were offended.

Buttigieg is rabidly anti-Christian, and he is fundraising off his anti-Christian rant.

BUTTIGIEG’S HATE HOAX

The openly gay Ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell called him out for his “hate hoax.”

Here’s a tweet from 2015 that is barely mentioned.

The hate hoax being perpetrated on my friend @VP Mike Pence is sadly tied to a political fundraising strategy. Mayor Pete was silent for years – I’m outraged by his phony outrage. pic.twitter.com/KA0DrknNR2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 19, 2019

My friend was attacked. I’m defending my friend from a terrible & erroneous charge of homophobia. And I’m gay. https://t.co/PvJsPq1APy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 18, 2019

AMBASSADOR GRENELL CALLS OUT BUTTIGIEG ON FOX

Buttigieg said on CNN, “This is someone who was against ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ who felt it was too pro-gay. He wanted to make sure even closeted members couldn’t serve,” Buttigieg said.

Martha MacCallum played that clip for Ric Grenell who is openly gay. Grenell said the attack really bothers him. It is an attack on his friends Mike and Karen Pence. He said, “They are great people.” He added they are “godly” and “followers of Christ.”

“They don’t have hate in their heart for anyone. They know my partner, they have accepted us,” he said. “You ask me do we agree philosophically on every single issue? No.”

The 52-year-old former U.S. spokesman at the United Nations also called out the gay community for the hypocrisy of declaring “tolerance and diversity” while “demanding that we all think alike.”

He added that Buttigieg’s attacks are “outrageous,” noting how Pence has always supported him.

It’s “Outrageous”

“I think it’s outrageous, and let me say one more thing,” he said.

“When Mayor Pete came out, the vice president complimented him and said he holds him in high regard. The vice president or then-governor has said nothing but positive things about Mayor Pete,” Grenell added. “I think this is a total hate hoax and I think it’s outrageous.”

Mike Pence is a conservative Christian who has certain beliefs about marriage, but that is not anti-gay. The leftists like to say it is. Pete Buttigieg, son of a communist, is far-left and on board with conflating anti-gay with opposition to gay marriage. It’s a way of attacking Christianity.

Buttigieg likes to portray himself as holier-than-thou but he supports abortion to the moment of birth for any reason.

Mike Pence’s only response is to say he does not believe in discrimination.

“I hope that Pete will offer more to the American people than attacks on my Christian faith or attacks on the president as he seeks the highest office in the land,” Pence said. “I think Pete’s quarrel is with the First Amendment. All of us in this country have the right to our religious beliefs.”

Watch:

U.S. Ambassador to Germany @RichardGrenell — an openly gay man — calls attacks on @VP regarding @PeteButtigieg by the left a “hate hoax.” “Now suddenly there’s a whole community of people demanding we all think alike … it’s outrageous.” pic.twitter.com/U7cAmDM5eo — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 19, 2019