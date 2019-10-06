Amb. Ron Johnson & Hack Chuck Todd Yell During a Fiery Exchange

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., got into a firey exchange with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd on Sunday that infuriated the NBC News anchor.

Todd is very biased and the setup was biased. He posted a quote by Mr. Johnson regarding the withholding of military aid to Ukraine, allegedly to seek a commitment to investigate corruption.

Johnson took over the conversation and made it difficult for the arrogant Todd to interrupt, although he tried.

The quote was:

“At that suggestion, I winced,” Mr. Johnson said. “My reaction was: Oh, God. I don’t want to see those two things combined.”

After mocking Todd’s set up as “unbiased,” Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, defended the President who has taken untold abuse since the day he was elected.

“Let me first before I start answering the detailed questions, let me talk about why I am pretty sympathetic with what President Trump has gone through,” Johnson said. “I am 64 years old. I have never in my lifetime seeing a president after being elected — after having some measure of well wishes from his opponents — I’ve never seen an administration sabotaged from the day after the election. I’ve never seen no measure of honeymoon whatsoever.”

Johnson told Todd to ask former CIA Director John Brennan about texts between fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover, bureau attorney Lisa Page, about CIA leaks.

Todd interrupted, obviously displeased with the question. Johnson kept talking and then Todd said, “Why a Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff is popping up on here. I have no idea,” Todd said.

What a nasty individual. These unfair and unsubstantiated attacks against the right resonate with a lot of people since the media is united on the issue. The left will think Todd did a great job and the right will cheer Ambassador Johnson. The media continually divides us and they are always on the side of the left and far-left.

They were basically yelling at each other.

Johnson did answer Todd’s question about the quote:

“Because I didn’t want those connected,” Johnson said, when Todd pressed, before adding why he brought it up on the WSJ interview.

“When I asked the president about that, he completely denied it,” the lawmaker told Todd. “He adamantly denied it. He vehemently, angrily denied it. He said, ‘I’d never do that.’”

Johnson continued to say that what Trump wanted to be investigated was in relation to election interference in the 2016 election, not digging up dirt on his 2020 opponents.

“That’s what Trump wants to get to the bottom of. But the press doesn’t want to,” he said, adding that the press is horribly biased.”

You have to watch it.