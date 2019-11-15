Ambassador Sondland DID NOT tie military aid to probes in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Thursday that the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, did not tie military aid to investigations in the notoriously corrupt Ukraine.

Those media reports about Sondland were all fake news.

AMB. SONDLAND NEVER TIED AID TO PROBES

“Ambassador Sondland did not tell us and did not tell me exactly, about the relation between the assistance and the investigations. You should ask him. I do not recall any conversation with me as with foreign minister. It was not we, the Ukrainian officials (who were told this),” Prystaiko said Thursday in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

“I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance. Yes, investigations were mentioned, you know, in a presidential conversation,” he added. “But there was no clear connection between these events.”

President Trump wanted to get to the bottom of possible corruption in the 2016 election. The Democrat Party was involved with one Ms. Chalupa. It’s not fake news and it’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s real.

The President wants Democrats to apologize.

Democrats must apologize to USA: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that “United States Ambassador Gordon Sondland did NOT link financial military assistance to a request for Ukraine to open up an investigation into former V.P. Joe Biden & his son, Hunter Biden….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

….Ambassador Sondland did not tell us, and certainly did not tell me, about a connection between the assistance and the investigation.” THE FAKE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY IS NOW DEAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

IRRELEVANCY, THE RULE OF THE DAY

There is no evidence of a crime, period. Yovanovitch had zero first-hand, direct information. All the irrelevant questions you heard today were meant to hide that fact.

Bravo from @RepChrisStewart, who just summarized this whole hearing: Q: “Do you have any information regarding POTUS accepting bribes?” Yovanovitch: “No” Q: Do you have any evidence of any criminal activity from POTUS?” Yovanovitch: “No” That, there, should be the ballgame — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 15, 2019

Quick reminder → Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is yet another person who wasn’t present on the July 25th call – and that’s the focus of this whole “impeachment inquiry.” Don’t be fooled folks: More hearsay will not get to the truth…the transcript speaks for itself! https://t.co/GzSQtqDuWJ — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 15, 2019

Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik spoke after the day’s witch trials and in summary, they said:

There was nothing that rose to the level of impeachment. Only Republicans were muzzled, not Ms. Yovanovitch, during the hearings Friday. The witnesses have no first-hand information. There’s no evidence of pressure or linkage and therefore, no quid pro quo, extortion, or bribery. The President can appoint ambassadors at will. The Obama State Department was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s conflict of interests sitting on the Burisma board that Yovanovitch was made aware and had never heard the word ‘Burisma’ prior to Hunter Biden. Adam Schiff wanted to hear from the whistleblower until the public became aware of the connections. The public stage involves more secret depositions in the bunker in the basement. The representatives are going to the bunker this evening to hear more secret testimony. Schiff hasn’t released four transcripts of people already deposed who didn’t help Schiff’s fake case which means Republicans can’t use that testimony in the court proceedings. About the President’s so-called ‘witness tampering’ tweet, Rep. Zeldin reminded the media that President Zelensky said Yovanovitch was a “bad ambassador” and he wanted her out. She was bad-mouthing him — allegedly.

There is more, watch: