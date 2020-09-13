Ambush of two Compton police officers, shot in the head (videos)

Two Los Angeles police officers were ambushed last night and both were shot in the head and received multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are fighting for their lives.

One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They underwent surgery.

One is a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy. Her husband is at the hospital. The other officer is a 24-year-old male deputy. His girlfriend and family are at the hospital. Both officers were sworn into the LASD by Sheriff Villanueva 14 months ago.

The suspect is on the loose. One of the deputies who was shot told detectives he was a “dark-skinned male.” The video came from a Metro camera with a fisheye lens that detectives say can distort the appearance of height and weight

LASD is dedicating a number of resources to the search for the shooter and the investigation. Fourteen homicide detectives are on the scene, with crime analysts, and members of the high tech task force looking at the video. LASD is optimistic there are multiple videos of the shooting.

