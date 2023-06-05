America Is Headed for a Financial Collapse and D.C. Doesn’t Care

by Mark Schwendau

In past writings, I have written about both the Cloward-Piven Strategy and the 1956 threat of Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev saying, “We will take America without firing a shot.”

The Cloward–Piven strategy was outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and Marxist political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Piven. It involves the enrollment of so many people on forms of welfare that essentially takers outnumber makers and thus break the bank – so to speak.

Last night Fox News host Mark Levin on his news show ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ offered what may be the connection between Khrushchev and Cloward-Piven, as noted above – the destruction of American from within by the toppling of our economy.

Levin sounded the alarm after the U.S. Government Accountability Office issued a report raising concerns over the nation’s fiscal health and eluded to two government documents that predict our financial doom by year. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) just recently released a report titled “The Nation’s Fiscal Health” in May 2023.

That report reveals:

“The federal government faces an unsustainable long-term fiscal future. Long-term projections from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Department of Treasury, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), and GAO all show that the balance of current revenue and program spending policies result in debt growing faster than the economy. This is unsustainable over the longer term.”

Giving credit to the failed Joe Biden presidential administration that report goes on, “The fiscal year 2022 federal deficit was among the highest in American history. This occurred even though revenue growth has been strong and federal COVID-19 relief spending has declined from recent years. In addition, the cost of financing the debt increased from prior years because interest rates rose substantially in fiscal year 2022.

Rising debt, relative to economic growth, could increase borrowing costs for both the federal government and private borrowers and could slow economic growth. CBO has stated that high and rising federal debt as a share of the economy increases the risk of a fiscal crisis. The underlying conditions driving the unsustainable fiscal outlook pose serious economic, security, and social challenges if not addressed.”

The concern is our government is increasing the national debt (borrowing money without collateral) faster than the economy is growing as measured by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) valuation. In other words, working Americans of our economy cannot add value to the nation as fast as our political leaders in D.C. find ways to spend more money.

A target date of 2051 (if not sooner) is when this report indicates our economy will tank as the money we owe as a nation will be unable to be paid back by we, the people. Our nation will have to default on our debt.

But his was not the only bad news Levin brought up last night. He offered a report on the state of both Social Security and Medicare. Levin showed a letter to the camera addressed to Congress and the executive branch from the Board of Trustees pf the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund dated March 31, 2023.

Levin offered information on the Social Security and Medicare Programs 2023 status, which I found on the link.

The prediction is that these two funds will be out of money by 2031 to 2034, again, if not sooner.

Levin makes the point that the budget deal of last week was a failure for America as it does not address the dire deficit spending, and he blames both sides of the aisle for this. He goes on to make the very valid point it may be time for a convention of the states to amend the Constitution with a new amendment that would reign in federal government deficit spending.

According to the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution, there are two ways the Constitution can be amended. One is by 2/3 of both houses of Congress feeling the necessity of amending the Constitution, and the other is 2/3 of the states shall call a convention to amend the Constitution.

The conversations going on around the nation are since our federal government is no longer looking out for the best interests of the country, a convention of the states is now necessary to reign in what appears to be a government gone rogue. Thus far, 20 of the 50 states have signed legislation to this end, meaning 40% of the 66% needed are now on board with modifying the Constitution to limit federal spending. It will take 34 states to make this happen and 38 to ratify it.

You can watch Mark Levin’s most significant broadcast of last night here.

CONCLUSION:

Few things in my older age scare me as I prepare to meet my Maker. Levin’s report really scares me. I have family and friends I care for very much who will be around long after I am gone. I feel our politicians of both parties are willfully sabotaging this country’s future.

You cannot continue to spend money you do not have without collateral behind it to back up your borrowing. Almost every American knows this.

So why do people in D.C. get suddenly stupid to this fact of life after their election?

