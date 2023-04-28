America is NO Longer a Democracy or a Republic but a Uniparty

by Mark Schwendau

There is a battle going on between those who support Joe Biden and those who support Donald Trump for the presidency. Joe Biden is constantly bashing MAGA Republicans as “…a threat to our democracy”. The Trump supporters are responding, “We are not a democracy, idiot; we are a constitutional republic!”

By definition, a Republic is a representative form of government ruled according to a charter or Constitution. At the same time, democracy is a government that is ruled according to the will of the majority according to votes.

America was founded as an experiment known as a Constitutional Republic. But it is now showing signs, as former President Trump recently announced, of becoming a one-party governance system he termed the “uniparty.”

Tucker Carlson, formerly of Fox News, recently came out with a new video on Twitter since his departure where he echoed Trump’s sentiment:

“Both political parties, and their donors, have reached a consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state.”

If this is a new concept for you as an American, as it is for many of us, this is what Wikipedia defines the term as:

“A one-party state, single-party state, one-party system or single-party system is a sovereign state in which only one political party has the right to form the government, usually based on the existing constitution. All other parties are either outlawed or only enjoy limited and controlled participation in elections.”

In 1787 our Founding Fathers ratified the U.S. Constitution and established a republic, not a democracy, to form a more perfect union. They did this expressly to protect individual rights and prevent the tyranny that comes with democracy. Understanding the difference between a democracy and a republic is essential to understanding U.S. politics.

Last summer, an article was written in the Maverick Observer by Katie Spence, who did a bang-up job of defining the differences between a democracy and a republic.

“In a democracy, eligible citizens fully dictate how they’re governed — everyone who’s eligible votes on proposed laws and regulations, and the majority wins. The minority doesn’t have power or protection from the majority because there’s no a charter or constitution protecting individual rights. Consequently, the majority has absolute power and can impose its will on the minority.

In a republic, eligible citizens vote and dictate how they’re governed, but instead of directly voting on proposed laws and regulations, they vote for representatives who then ‘represent’ their constituents in a governing body. A charter or constitution limits the majority’s will and protects individual rights — a supreme law of the land protecting individual rights, which the majority can’t vote to take away.”

So today, we are seeing Democrats who want to allow illegal aliens to vote in our American elections specifically because they know they are a minority seeking to become a majority. They know this just as they know Joe Biden probably never got any 81 million votes to Donald Trump’s legitimate 79 million votes.

They have now exposed themselves as having control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the mainstream media (MSM). This allows them to control perceptions fed to the general populace. Keep in mind nearly 40% of American citizens never vote, so they are ripe for the picking by either party.

You can get away with calling Donald Trump’s claim of election theft “the big lie,” as there never was any investigation into the issue from the beginning. Our American system of “checks and balances” has been compromised.

Perceptions also have to be shaped with the help of online internet “fact checkers” these days to stifle free speech, expression, and public discourse. The fact of the matter is in an open debate; the Democrats of today could not defend or rationalize their actions. This is why Joe Biden will not debate anybody during the 2024 campaign. That is why Joe Biden carries a cheat sheet of questions fed to him to remain on script with no possibility of a “gotcha” question.

More proof the system is broken and real journalism is dead.

Back in 1966, Dan Smoot summed up the difference between a democracy and a republic: “The idea of a democracy is universal equality. The idea of a constitutional republic is individual liberty.”

“A Republic, Not A Democracy by Dan Smoot 1966 Apr 18,” reports Camp Constitution.

Dan Smoot was a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and a conservative political activist. He published “The Dan Smoot Report” from 1957 to 1971, where he exposed alleged communist infiltration in various sectors of the American government and society.

“The foremost tactic of the subverters is subversion of language. By calling America a democracy until people thoughtlessly accept and use the term, the totalitarians have obscured the real meaning of our principles of government.”

CONCLUSION:

The problem with the perversion of America by a uniparty first came to my attention in the summer of 2009 as a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). That summer, two questions were taken up by the church synod, which asked if gay couples should be acceptable in the church and therefore married by the church and should openly gay clergy be allowed to preach in the church.

I wrote a letter to the synod asking when we, as individual church members, would be allowed to vote on these two matters. A higher-up of the ELCA told me I would not be allowed to vote on it as to do so would be “too divisive.” Each church of the synod was to send two hand-picked delegates to vote on our behalf. I later learned that this higher-up in the church was a closet gay and a liberal Democrat voter. Naturally, he was out of the closet after the vote to allow homosexuality in the church was approved by the delegates with the perfect 2/3 majority, which came down to 66.6%. Irony!

So what the ELCA did in this instance was a bastardization of both a democracy and a republic for the specific purpose of controlling an outcome. This was my first association with a uniparty. I walked away from the ELCA that year as I trust God’s word as written in the Bible over any political hack of this world working an agenda to their own personal end. Essentially, my lifelong church was hijacked from me.

When people as smart as Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson try to warn you about something they see as a problem, we all should listen.

