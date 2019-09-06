American Airlines Mechanic Sabotaged a Plane, He’s Not White, Libs

An American Airlines mechanic tried to sabotage a Miami flight during a labor dispute. The mechanic was arrested for allegedly trying to sabotage a July flight with 150 people on board.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, a mechanic at American’s Miami hub, was charged with “willfully damaging, destroying, disabling, or wrecking an aircraft” in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.

Pilots discovered the tampering when they got an error message on Flight 2834 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on July 17 and aborted takeoff.

Surveillance footage shows Alani at the gate before the flight and the complaint says he deliberately obstructed the ADM (air data module) system using a dark, Styrofoam-type material.

Alani told law enforcement officials he was “upset at the stalled contract dispute between the union workers and American Airlines, and that this dispute had affected him financially.”

He said he didn’t want to hurt anyone, just get the flight canceled. What a moron.

Oh, and liberals, he’s NOT WHITE! That will be disappointing to the libs who have a new theory about whites all being supremacists, and dangerous ones at that.

American filed a lawsuit in May against its mechanics unions, saying a concerted work slowdown caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays.

The negotiations have gone on since 2015 when American merged with US Airways.