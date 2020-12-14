American Thought Leaders interviews attorney Powell about Flynn, election fraud

“It behoves every man who values liberty of conscience for himself, to resist invasions of it in the case others.”
~ Thomas Jefferson, Letter to Benjamin Rush, 1803
American Thought Leaders interviewed attorney Sidney Powell. She explained that she will try to vacate Judge Sullivan’s outrageous non-jurisdiction-based decision to declare Judge Flynn guilty after he was pardoned.
Ms. Powell blasts the judges who put innocent people in prison.
She then goes into electoral lawsuits.
The WI and MI judges are Hussein Hopenchange poison pills and there are more true believers to throw up obstacles.
Got caught up on Scott Dilbert Adams pods last night and I like his idea that it should be attorneys who are poll observers.
Joel Pollak was on there and reported that he was an observer in New Hampshire and got the dirty look treatment for reporting that ballots were face up so that true believer comrades could see how they were filled out.
In South Africa voting the wrong way could be dangerous to your health and hopefully we aren’t full Zimbabwe yet.
One of the aggregators had a homepage header of the Time mag with Sidney up there as person of the year instead of CCP infiltrators.