American Traitors, They Don’t Even Hide It

Mrs. Susan Thornton, the former acting assistant secretary of state in the Trump administration, told her Beijing audience to stop negotiating until President Trump is removed from office in 2020.

Until July 2018, she was Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State and led East Asia policymaking amid crises with North Korea, escalating trade tensions with China, and a fast-changing international environment, conservative treehouse reports.

These treasonous Americans aren’t even trying to hide it any longer. She is one of many.

THEN THERE’S JOHN KERRY

Senator Marco Rubio has pointed to the same type of treason by John Kerry, and he wants him investigated.

Kerry has been working with Iran behind the President’s back and appears to have directed them to work on their own deal with our European partners.

Kerry, aka Horseface, was a traitor during the Vietnam War and betrayed his fellow soldiers with lies, and he appears to be a traitor now.

TREASON AT OUR BORDERS

There is another kind of treason taking place. Democrats are lying to Americans about the crisis at the border while our sovereignty is being destroyed. Our culture, society, economics, and politics will be destroyed.

As Dan Patrick, the Lt. Governor of Texas said, lying to Americans as we are overrun is near-treason.

Actually, we think it is treason. It’s an invasion and Democrats are lying.

#BorderCrisis – @LtGovTX: The Dimms don’t want to help @RealDonaldTrump. They are deniers & deceivers. Dimms in Texas know what’s happening at the border but they still say there is no problem. Dimms are lying to Americans. It’s treasonous to sell out our country. #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EyTKuqcMAS — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 15, 2019