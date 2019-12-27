Americans Are In Trouble But There’s Revolt Forming at Ground Zero

The United States is in danger of a totalitarian takeover by would-be social engineers. Too many people don’t know there is a war brewing within our own country. The left is taking the fight from the halls of learning to suburbia right to the Bill of Rights.

SPYING ON STUDENTS

The Washington Post reported that when Syracuse University freshmen enter professor Jeff Rubin’s Intro to Information Technologies class, beacons hidden around the lecture hall connect with an app on their smartphones. When they skip class, a Spotter EDU app sees and logs their absence into the campus database, tracking them over time.

It alerts Rubin and it can ‘sink their grade.”

“‘They want those points,’ Rubin said. ‘They know I’m watching and acting on it. So, behaviorally, they change.’

That is a little too close to Red China’s social credit system, which is a social engineering project with severe repercussions for the uncooperative.

The Post boasted, “Short-range phone sensors and campuswide WiFi networks are empowering colleges across the United States to track hundreds of thousands of students more precisely than ever before. Dozens of schools now use such technology to monitor students’ academic performance, analyze their conduct or assess their mental health.”

That’s one of the many inappropriate systems students are accepting at these debt-inducing institutions of indoctrination.

The DOJ is currently suing one private college for its refusal to honor the First Amendment. The government really needs to withhold financial aid.

Free speech is not honored on the college campuses and rabid Marxists occupy the humanities, especially at Syracuse, once a great university, but no longer.

MEDIA REWRITES HISTORY

When we consider the fact that the media is rewriting history, as in the 1619 Project, we might consider this information from the American Military News. The Military News reports, “The Chinese Communist Party instructed the Bible and other religious texts to be rewritten in an expressly pro-communist perspective that conforms with the party’s goals.”

They have “experts” on it.

In the United States, we have media claiming Jesus was a gay socialist.

In our country, they are banning or rewriting classics like the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn since they don’t like some of the words used during the period depicted.

We tear down statues or remove them to alter history.

Blackface Northam, governor of Virginia, and his far-left allies in the legislature are looking to remove Robert E. Lee’s statue from the U.S. Congress and replacing him with a Civil Rights activist.

It’s a reworking of history. History, good or bad, should not be changed.

BLACKFACE NORTHAM

Let’s not forget the baby-killing that Northam promoted this year.

In fact, Virginia has become Ground Zero for rebellion against the hard-left who are taking over the country.

Blackface and the lawmakers planned some outrageous gun-grabbing laws and are threatening confiscation. They will begin with the AR-15 as it is the most vulnerable of the rifles, but it’s only the beginning.

Once Bloomberg and Blackface Northam bought the last election, turning the state blue, Virginians had given the officials carte blanche, the NRA warns.

They plan to make felons out of legal gun owners and they hope to arrest them, possibly using the National Guard.

The NRA has been vocal on the issue.

The $250,000 is appropriated to the Corrections Special Reserve Fund in order to provide for the “increase in the operating cost of adult correctional facilities resulting from the enactment” of Northam’s gun control measures. Among the enumerated laws that this allocation is meant to fund is a ban on commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms, the criminalization of private firearms transfers, and gun confiscation orders issued without due process.

In additional to being unconstitutional, a ban on commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms will not reduce violent crime, the NRA added.

If you think Bloomberg isn’t capable of turning other states, think again. This is the man who insisted China’s President Xi isn’t a dictator and China listens and responds to their people

Virginia is also Ground Zero for turning suburbs into urban areas, in conformity with Agenda 21, now Agenda 2030, and in line with the movement to eliminate red-leaning suburban areas.

Virginians aren’t all standing by and letting it happen. They are threatening revolt with gun sanctuaries and militias.

The country is sinking into totalitarianism of some kind. Perhaps Virginians will help change that.