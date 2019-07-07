Americans Embarrassing Our Country After US Women Win World Cup

Fox News reporter Greg Palkot was in a French bar celebrating the U.S. Women’s soccer team’s win of the World Cup. The crowd started to chant, “F*** Trump” while he was on the air. They were likely imitating Megan Rapinoe, who will probably continue to politicize her win and role model disrespect for the youth. They think they’re funny, but they are actually behaving disgracefully.

Ms. Pearl, who is trying to make this video go viral, is a MoveOn producer. MoveOn is very, very far-left.

It triggered the vile leftists. Here are a few of the responses from the triggered left:

1.Nice Work # fucktrump 2. I would LOVE to see him and the camera crews reaction after they cut. haha!! # FuckTrump!!

3. You nailed it France @ GregPalkot Greatest story on Fox this year.

In Football Joe’s video, the youth say Trump represents the old guard. They sound brainwashed. They are “embarrassed to be an American.”

It is their behavior that is embarrassing. This is our new young America, ripe for socialism and communism, buying into the ideology of hate and vulgarity.

“Right now I’m very embarrassed to be an American.” The #USA fan leading the “F*ck Trump” chants on @FoxNews says the #USWNT is one of the few things about the country he can be proud of right now.pic.twitter.com/u0ebIiRvN9 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 7, 2019

The President, on the other hand, showed class:

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Laura Ingraham was bashed for supporting the President. Social media is full of people who are using the platform to destroy everyone on the right.

What would the media/Left’s reaction have been had such a chant ever been directed at Obama in any bar? https://t.co/DZCTxFpBSC — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 7, 2019