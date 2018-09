Wanda Barzee was convicted of federal and state crimes for the kidnapping and rape of then-14-year old Elizabeth Smart. She was eligible for 30 years in prison but will get out next week.

Barzee claimed mental incompetence and was in an asylum for six years. While in the institution, she did nothing she was supposed to do and would not attend counseling sessions. However, that time gets credited as time served.

Elizabeth Smart will not even get a chance to plead her case.