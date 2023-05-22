An Incident That Left Candace Owens “Traumatized and Scared”

The day she passed out after getting the Gardasil shot, her doctor told her she fainted because she hadn’t eaten breakfast.

Months later, Owens received her second dose of the Gardasil three-dose series. This time, she ate breakfast.

TRAUMATIZED AND SCARED

“I remember this moment especially horrifically,” she recalled, “because she [the nurse] had asked me to disrobe because afterward, I was going to have an exam — so I was essentially just wearing a shirt and one of those little pieces of paper, you know, to cover your parts, and I had passed out [and] fallen off of the chair — over the table, rather — that I was on.”

“When I came to, I began having what can only be described as a mini seizure,” Owens said. “I began shaking, and I began vomiting profusely.” She said she was “traumatized and scared” by the experience. She had no idea what was happening to her body.

It was “very obvious” to Owens that her two male gynecologists were “spooked.” They told her to discontinue the series because she was reacting to the shots.

She cried when she got in the car and asked herself, “Why would I just blanket trust a doctor?” The doctor had told her she had to get the vaccine since it protects against cancer. Later she asked herself why she would think there was anything to protect from cancer fully.

Candace does not vaccinate her two children.

“I didn’t feel like myself for years after getting that second installment of the Gardasil shot. I had a fatigue that I can’t even describe to you that lasted for years.

“I felt like my brain didn’t work the same since getting that vaccine.”

Many women have contacted her about their adverse reactions. This vaccine comes with some significant warnings.

She researched it and was stunned.

In 2005, the year just before the rollout of the Gardasil vaccine, there were approximately 149.9 million females in the U.S. and “just 10,370 cases of cervical cancer,” according to the American Cancer Society.

“That means that if you were a female living in the United States in 2005, you had just a .0069 chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer,” Owens said.

Do a cost-benefit analysis before you get any vaccine.

