“Prison is the only answer…If he refuses to obey it, he should be locked up.”

~ Da Nang Dick

So far this week, the unhinged Democrats have talked about imprisoning Bill Barr, Steve Mnuchin, and anyone who doesn’t obey their subpoenas or orders. Today, Da Nang Dick Blumenthal said Donald Trump Jr., should be imprisoned if he fails to comply with a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena.

“The subpoena should be enforced,” Blumenthal told a reporter for The Hill. Da Nang Dick does not chair a single committee and is not a member of the Intelligence Committee.

“If he refuses to obey it, he should be locked up. There are no privileges for Donald Trump Jr. The son of the president doesn’t have any of those privileges,” he said, referring to executive privilege.”

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says if Donald Trump Jr. fails to comply to a subpoena from the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee he should be “put in jail”: “He has no privilege, prison is the only answer” https://t.co/wRHSMOzcwT pic.twitter.com/A4wD0IfaId — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 9, 2019

THANK RICHARD BURR FOR THIS

We can thank so-called Republican Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr for this. Leader Mitch McConnell also deserves credit. Without those two, the subpoena could never have gone through.

Donald Jr. had been through 27 hours of grilling. Enough!

Senate Democrats have been nagging “congressional committees to review the testimony of key witnesses such as [Donald] Trump Jr. to determine if their answers matched the findings of the Mueller report,” The Hill reported.

Apparently, that was all too much for Burr and his colleagues.

Weak Republicans and jackbooted Democrats! That’s our U.S. Congress today and we haven’t even begun to talk about the Executive Agencies.

The thuggish, jail-happy Democrats are socialists now and it’s becoming very obvious. These extreme measures — such as imprisoning or impeaching people over political differences — is what they do in socialist/communist countries.

Socialism has destroyed personal freedoms, crippled economies, impoverished entire populations and killed over 100 million people.