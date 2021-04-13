Anarchy! Looting has begun in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota









People rioted Sunday in response to the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright, and it looks like that will continue tonight. Police released the bodycam footage and it has not helped calm the situation.

The officer thought she was firing a taser but fired her gun. It was labeled an accidental shooting.

Protesters carrying Black Lives Matter flags looted, vandalized, and rioted last night, but reporters scolded the police chief for calling it a riot. Reporters didn’t like the Police Chief calling the riot what it is — a riot.

The media is too corrupt to be taken seriously at this point.

Governor Walz issued a 7 pm curfew but a massive crowd ignored the curfew and gathered outside the police station. Crowd control measures were used several times.

The ‘peaceful protesters’ already broke into a Dollar Store and have begun to loot.

The Mayor of the city demanded the firing of the officer and the city manager refused until she has due process. That was before he knew anything. The mayor then fired the city manager. If we don’t have due process, are we still America?

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Gannon: “I was front and center… at the riot.” Reporter: “There was no riot.” Gannon: “There was… the officers that were putting themselves in harm’s way were being pelted with frozen cans of pop, they were being pelted with concrete blocks.” pic.twitter.com/aM5rfjYpxx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 12, 2021

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) warned potential lawbreakers on Monday against using Daunte Wright’s death as an excuse to foment unrest in the state.

“For those that choose to go out … to exploit these tragedies for destruction or personal gain, you can rest assured the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” Walz said in an afternoon press conference in Minneapolis. “You will be arrested and you will be charged and there’s consequences. It’s not debatable. You’re not making the case. You’re hurting the case. You’re undermining the grief and you hear it from families time and time again.

“Don’t you dare step into our space when we’re trying to enact change,” he added. Walz made the remarks as part of announcement that he was imposing a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka countries, which encompass Minneapolis and St. Paul, the state’s capital, as well as the suburbs surrounding the area where Wright was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

LOOTING HAS BEGUN

Breaking: Looting has begun during the 2nd night of unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9zkRBU1mAd — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 13, 2021

JUST IN – Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) deployed in front of #BLM crowd at Brooklyn Center, MNpic.twitter.com/XAbi3OjRY1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 13, 2021

Concrete barricades are being brought in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. State troopers have formed a line in front of the station as the barriers are added #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/5VpZTvY86T — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 12, 2021

Chants of “Daunte Wright!” outside the police station as another crowd of hundreds remains outside the building #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterPolice pic.twitter.com/ykHPTCbSe9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

Police began pushing the crowd back, pepper-spraying multiple people as they moved their lines closer to the street #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterMN pic.twitter.com/L5i7O4uZC2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

A helicopter flies overhead in Brooklyn Center, monitoring the crowd as they chant outside the police station #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterPolice pic.twitter.com/bYGODQBonh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

Chants of “Revolution ain’t nothing to f*** with” from the crowd outside the Brooklyn Center Police station #BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright #BrooklynCenterMN pic.twitter.com/bGYUecSe6f — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 12, 2021

