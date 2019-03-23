And So It Begins! MSNBC Panel Says Mueller’s Part of a Cover-Up

The left is distraught that there won’t be any charges against President Trump, his family, or his allies. Many Democrats are in denial and one of those is conspiracy theorist Joy Reid.

She’s now wondering if Mueller’s part of some vast cover-up conspiracy. How fast their hero Robert Mueller has fallen.

“The fact that this investigation takes place within the justice Department which Donald Trump essentially controls and that he got rid of the problem, Jeff Sessions, who the one decent thing that he did was just recuse himself, this guy is not recused, it feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here.

Why should Barr recuse? I guess she wants recusals until she finds someone who will throw the President in jail.

The report isn’t even out and the nuts are making up conspiracies with no justification whatsoever. That is exactly what they did to President Trump.

Reid is keeping hope alive and says there are a lot of other investigations.

The number of pending investigations was variously given as 16, 17, and even 47 [a joke?], according to David Corn! Reid reminded, “There are other Trump-related investigations still open in other parts of the Justice Department. Namely, in the Southern District of New York. Not to mention, investigations by House committees, which are now controlled by Democrats.”

Those other investigations could cause problems for the President, but right now, he’s not going to prison.

THIS COULD HAVE LEGS

A left-wing presidential historian wrote the following:

Mueller Report has been delivered on the 46th anniversary of the secret Watergate tape in which Nixon tells John Mitchell, “I want you all to stonewall it, let them plead the Fifth Amendment, cover-up or anything else, if it’ll save it–save the plan.” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) March 22, 2019