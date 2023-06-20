Andrew Tate Was Charged with Crimes Hunter Was Accused of

Social media star Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were charged in Romania today with rape and human trafficking. They’re also charged with violence and running an organized crime ring.

The charges accuse Tate and his co-defendants, his brother, and two women, of luring seven women to his Romanian properties. The conspiracy allegedly began in 2021. They used a “loverboy” ploy, often used by organized crime. The idea is to become a romantic partner and use it to gain control over the woman.

Once under control, the women were sexually exploited and forced to make porn movies. One woman was repeatedly raped.

Tate and the other defendants allegedly used intimidation, constant surveillance, and conjuring alleged debts the women were to repay. One woman who refused was met with violence.

The Tate brothers and two other women are under house arrest. The crimes were also allegedly committed in the US and Great Britain.

The Defense

“While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation,” a spokesperson for Andrew and Tristan Tate tells Rolling Stone. “Our primary focus will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial examination of the evidence the legal team will submit.

“The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence. Tate’s legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations.”

Opinion

What disturbs me somewhat is that Andrew Tate was accused of misogyny and hate speech. I remember listening to one spiel they said was an example of both. I didn’t hear either. He seemed a bit screwy and annoying but not misogynistic or hateful. Then again, that’s the only blather I heard from him.

The other issue is how he got charged for crimes Hunter committed — but Hunter didn’t. [sarcasm]

Here’s his interview with Piers Morgan.

