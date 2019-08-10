Andrew Yang says Trump’s words prove “he has white supremacist beliefs”

Andrew Yang says that the President’s words and behavior prove “he has white supremacist beliefs,” says Andrew Yang. Which beliefs are those? His behavior on getting jobs for minorities? How about the one where he develops opportunity zones for minorities?

The Democratic presidential candidate who soared to 1% in the polling of the Democrat primary candidates thinks he has the President figured out.

Yang got the memo — call Donald Trump a white supremacist. Actually, we’ve moved on to Trump and his supporters are murderers. That’s what CNN’s Donny Deutsch believes.

These candidates will say anything. They know the President isn’t a white supremacist. They’re not that stupid.

The President has condemned white supremacy on multiple occasions, but apparently, Yang here hasn’t gotten the memo on that.

These people are amateurs. They can’t argue on policy so they make up stuff.

Joe Biden claims today is the first time he has ever heard Trump condemn white supremacy Here are just a few instances where Trump has condemned the racist ideology H/T: @FrancisBrennanpic.twitter.com/Yl9fhE18sm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019