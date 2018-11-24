Angela Merkel Admits End Goal — Nations Must Give Up Sovereignty

Angela Merkel finally admitted her end goal. She wants European nations to give up sovereignty to the EU, according to the Express. Last month, she said ceding power to a superstate is a better form of patriotism.

Obviously, she is trying to change the meaning of the word ‘patriotism’.

She told the event, titled ‘Parliamentarianism Between Globalisation and National Sovereignty’: “In this day nation states must today – should today, I say – be ready to give up sovereignty.

But of course in an orderly procedure.”

Mrs. Merkel said that countries who think “they can solve everything on their own” are simply nationalistic and not patriotic because they “only think about themselves.”

She said: “Either you are one of those who believe they can solve everything on their own and only have to think about themselves. That is nationalism in its purest form.

“This is not patriotism. Because patriotism is if you include others in the German interest and accept win-win situations.”

That’s what France’s Emanuel Macron said recently.

Mrs. Merkel made the comments during a speech defending the United Nations global mass migration agreement which makes migration a human right.

The German chancellor was raised in East Germany under Communist rule and she is still a communist.

Tell you what Angela, you let the undesirables take over your country but make sure you let your countrymen know what they’re giving up.

The elitist chancellor made her usual disdainful comments about the President as a populist, without mentioning his name.

The only thing keeping this neo-communism from taking over U.S. sovereignty is Donald Trump and he appears to be fighting this alone. Where is Congress on sovereignty as nearly 10,000 migrants and criminals plan to soon storm our border?

The only reason these people want to cede sovereignty is that we are superior. Do you think they would do this if they were in our position?