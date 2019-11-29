Angela Merkel says speech can’t be free to keep society free

How can someone as intelligent as Angela Merkel be so stupid as to claim freedom of expression can only exist if it’s limited by a government that gets to define what extreme speech is? Merkel recently told the German Parliament that the government must decide what can be considered free speech to keep society free.
She defines hate speech as speech that violates the dignity of others. That is so vague, it could take in all speech.
“For those who claim they can no longer express their opinion, I say this to them: If you express a pronounced opinion, you must live with the fact that you will be contradicted. Expressing an opinion does not come at zero cost. But freedom of expression has its limits. Those limits begin where hatred is spread. They begin where the dignity of other people is violated. This house will and must oppose extreme speech. Otherwise, our society will no longer be the free society that it was.
Her conclusion makes no sense but she was applauded for it in the German Parliament.
It isn’t the government’s right to tell people what they can or cannot say. It is an inherent right every person born on this earth is entitled to freely use or not. Angela has no say and the people of Germany need to put a stop to her power grab.
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 28, 2019
It’s about immigrants that if you say something about them the judge make you pay the immigrant a lot of money. Guess what, the immigrants now spit on people or curse at them to provoke them. Laws have consequences. It’s all to shut the people’s disdain for the current situation with uncontrolled immigration. Reading comments I saw people saying they see the situation leaning toward fascism.
Believe it or not she was once good looking…in her East German STASI outfit.
How the Huns have fallen.
Boy, the Germans really elected a pip when they chose this loon. … She wants to eradicate the 2,000+-year-old historic German culture. … Even Hitler didn’t do as much permanent damage. … I always thought the Germans were smarter, but they just keep her in power.
A comment the Reich would have thoroughly approved of…
Merkel is a radical leftist who subscribes to anti-individual (i.e. anti-freedom or statist) politics. See, e.g.,
The Doctrine of Fascism, by Benito Mussolini & Giovanni Gentile, (“Anti-individualistic, . . . Fascis[m] stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State, . . . outside of [which] no human or spiritual values can exist . . . Fascism recognizes the real needs which gave rise to socialism . . .”)
Manifesto of the Communist Party, by Karl Marx & Friedrich Engels, (“Communis[m] may be summed up [as] Abolition of private property. . . . the family . . . your education . . . countries and nationality. . . . Freedom, Justice, etc. . . all religion, and all morality. . . . [plus] A heavy progressive or graduated income tax. . . . [and] Centralisation of [everything] in the . . . State.”)
