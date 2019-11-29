Angela Merkel says speech can’t be free to keep society free

How can someone as intelligent as Angela Merkel be so stupid as to claim freedom of expression can only exist if it’s limited by a government that gets to define what extreme speech is? Merkel recently told the German Parliament that the government must decide what can be considered free speech to keep society free.

She defines hate speech as speech that violates the dignity of others. That is so vague, it could take in all speech.

“For those who claim they can no longer express their opinion, I say this to them: If you express a pronounced opinion, you must live with the fact that you will be contradicted. Expressing an opinion does not come at zero cost. But freedom of expression has its limits. Those limits begin where hatred is spread. They begin where the dignity of other people is violated. This house will and must oppose extreme speech. Otherwise, our society will no longer be the free society that it was.

Her conclusion makes no sense but she was applauded for it in the German Parliament.

It isn’t the government’s right to tell people what they can or cannot say. It is an inherent right every person born on this earth is entitled to freely use or not. Angela has no say and the people of Germany need to put a stop to her power grab.

Watch till the end. Angela Merkel says: we have to take away your freedom of speech, or else society won’t be free. pic.twitter.com/Y3qROvDQXg — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 28, 2019