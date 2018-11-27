Angry Barbra Streisand Insults All Women Who Voted for Trump

Barbra Streisand insulted millions of women who voted for President Donald Trump, strongly suggesting that they can’t think for themselves.

“I love my country,” Streisand told The Daily Mail about the invasion at the border. “And it’s painful to see democracy being assaulted, institutions being assaulted and women being assaulted. She was referencing the border invasion.

There is no democracy if we have open borders, but this woman is clueless.

They talked about abortion.

“Can you imagine?” she says all gloomy. “There’s a war between people who want to live in the future and look forward to the future, and people who want to live in the past. Imagine, women who for 40-something years have had the right to choose now perhaps won’t.”

“Obviously, some women cast their ballots for Trump in the presidential election, but why would they vote for a man who doesn’t let them control their own bodies? “It’s a terribly complex thing,” says Barbra.

It’s not that complex. Some women see abortion as murder, especially if it’s late term.

WOMEN WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP

Then the condescending elitist came to the point. She thinks Republican women vote as their husbands tell them to vote. Laughingly, she thinks Republican women found her intimidating. Actually, they found her corrupt and obnoxious.

“A lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts. Maybe that woman who’s so articulate, so experienced and so fit for the presidency [Hillary] was too intimidating.”

THEN ACTRESS BUSY PHILLIPS SHOWED HOW PETTY SHE IS

We had another actress weigh in on her female opponents, proudly showing readers of her tweets that she is very petty.

After running into White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Disney World, Philipps jumped on social media to announce that she responded by giving Sanders a “very dirty look.”

“Just gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders a very dirty look at Disney World,” she tweeted. “Just doesn’t seem fair that she gets to enjoy it with her family while families are suffering because of the lies she spreads.”

God, what a jerk. At least angry Barbra can say she’s a little touched, cloning her dog over and over, and railing irrationally much of thee time.