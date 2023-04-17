Anheuser-Busch Has a Third Swing and a Miss in Marketing

By Mark Schwendau

Last week the CEO of Anheuser-Busch came out with a statement, as we reported here.

In that article, the Sentinel posted the response from the CEO of Anheuser Busch, Brendan Whitworth. He finally responded to the controversy over trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as one of the faces of Bud. It was the apology without an actual apology for Strike 2.

Now the oddest thing just happened for Strike 3. Apparently, Anheuser-Busch did a damage control commercial for streaming; but the first thing many people see is this HILARIOUS parody of that company commercial before they ever see the original.

Budweiser Ad PARODY

It seems that Anheuser-Busch only released the one-minute commercial on Twitter, neglecting all other platforms, which allowed Mr. Reagan to go viral with it on YouTube/Google and the rest.

Budweiser released the new patriotic advertisement on Twitter last Friday as its parent company struggles with controversy over its endorsement partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The advertisement features one of Budweiser’s famous Clydesdale horses traversing the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon, passing by scenes in the American heartland as a deep-voiced male narrator delivers a patriotic message.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the ad’s narrator says in the ad. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

As the ad continues, the Clydesdale passes some of the most famous American landmarks, showcasing the New York City skyline, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., small towns, and farmlands. At one point, the ad showcases two people raising an American flag. A minority female places her hand over her heart as a white male raises the flag.

Strike 3 is the fact that the parody is more entertaining at calling out the brand for its continued “wokeness.”

The parody ad does a voiceover of the original commercial with the spokes Clydesdale coming on screen with a cheery voice saying, “Hi there! My name is PRANCER, and I identify as a REINDEER. This ad is what we call DAMAGE CONTROL.”

