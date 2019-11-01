On Thursday, Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley announced his intention to return to the Judiciary Committee when his term with the Finance Committee expires at the end of 2020, right after the presidential election.

“Under Senate GOP rules, Grassley will hit his term limit for the Finance panel at the end of next year. He has informed Graham that he intends to use his seniority to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee starting in January 2021,” The Hill confirmed.

“He has, I think, two more years [before he hits his Judiciary Committee term limit],” Senator Lindsey Graham said to the Hill. “I’d honor any request that he wants to make.”

That would be a welcome relief for Trump supporters. For all his promises of hearings to hold people to account, he’s held none. He appears to be all talk and no action.

Like many politicians, he’s a gasbag, all talk, no action.

HE SAYS HE’LL LEAVE SINCE HE ‘LOVES’ CHUCK

Politico reported that in an interview Thursday, Graham said Grassley asked to come back after his tenure on the Senate Finance Committee. Graham responded “absolutely.”

“Love Chuck Grassley. That’s the way the Senate works,” Graham said. “He took the Finance Committee so I could be chairman, and he’ll come back and fill out his time, and I’ll come back, and somebody else will come along.”

Hasta la vista, gasbag.

Sean Hannity should stop having Lindsey on his show until he does something.

The chairmanship can be held for six years and Grassley has more seniority. It would, of course, be dependent on the President winning in 2020. This would take place at the end of next year, after the election.

MAKING RAND PAUL HAPPY

We know one person who will be happy — Senator Rand Paul. Paul has been trying to get Graham to do something but it’s a waste of time.

Rand Paul says Graham needs to get to bottom of the Russia probe – https://t.co/t95sJdnbRy pic.twitter.com/SPC82kPu25 — Hilaac News (@hilaacnews) October 28, 2019

I’m fully supportive of @LindseyGrahamSC symbolic resolution to condemn the secret impeachment proceedings in the House of Reps. How about the @senjudiciary actually hold hearings and subpoena witnesses to find out how this hoax got started? Long past due! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2019

I Think This Sums Up WHY Lindsey Graham Has Lied & Failed To Keep His Promises Of “Getting To The Bottom Of Everything” Rand Paul: “Some Republican Senators Have More Allegiance To The Deep State Than To President Trump” IS .⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ Deep State?? pic.twitter.com/8Dnu2nmjMa — Dustie (@DustieDahl) November 1, 2019