Another Airport Rejects Chick-Fil-A for an UnAmerican Reason

The San Antonio City Council recently rejected a Chick-fil-A in a new airport concession agreement because they say the company is bigoted. In truth, the company does not discriminate in any way or try to impose the owners’ views on anyone in the company or on anyone buying food from the restaurant.

The leftist mob demanded the banning and based their claims on the fact that the owners are Evangelicals who believe marriage is between a man and a woman. Their other objection is that the owners give to causes that support their views.

The Daily Caller reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that he will be launching an investigation into San Antonio city councilmen who implemented the ban.

It is clearly religious discrimination.

BUFFALO DOES THE SAME

Now another airport is banning them. Chick-fil-A will no longer be opening up shop inside Buffalo Niagara International Airport, after a backlash erupted regarding the company’s alleged “anti-LGBTQ rhetoric” and views.

They apparently aren’t entitled to their own views — which are unrelated to the business.

At first, hospitality management company Delaware North and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) agreed to bring the chicken chain to the Western New York air hub, New York Upstate reports.

Assemblyman Sean Rya took to Twitter and roundly condemned the decision. He complained that they support causes he thinks are anti-LGBT. They are actually in support of marriage between a man and a woman and are not anti-LGBT.

“I strongly urge the NFTA to reverse this decision,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote online. “I don’t believe the leadership of the NFTA intends to help spread hate and discrimination, but allowing a corporation like Chick-fil-A to do business at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will help to fund continued divisive anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. New York is a welcoming state that celebrates diversity.”

They’re diverse as long as the people believe as they do. Democrats are Marxists who are now fully engaged in identity politics.

“The views of Chick-fil-A do not represent our state or the Western New York community, and businesses that support discrimination have no place operating in taxpayer-funded public facilities,” he concluded.

Not believing as Ryan does is not hate. This is discrimination.

I just received a statement from @NFTAMetro on the potential Chick-fil-A location at the @BUFAirport.

I don’t believe there is anything to discuss with the NFTA on the issue. We can’t allow companies who support anti-LGBTQ groups to do business at state owned facilities. pic.twitter.com/1FYhXCswj3 — Assemblyman Sean Ryan (@SeanMRyan149) March 29, 2019

The decision was reversed and Ryan came back and applauded this clear First Amendment violation.

“We hope in the future the NFTA will make every effort to contract with businesses that adhere to anti-discrimination policies, and we’re confident another vendor who better represents the values of the Western New York community will replace Chick-fil-A as a part of this project in the very near future,” Ryan wrote online.

This is infuriating. If you don’t believe as the left does, they won’t let you operate a business that has nothing to do with your personal beliefs. This isn’t America under these fascist Democrats.

Update: I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from plans for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Thank you to everyone who reached out to share their opinion. pic.twitter.com/HA5t1CjwkV — Assemblyman Sean Ryan (@SeanMRyan149) March 29, 2019