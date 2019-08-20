Another Beauty Queen Loses Her Title Over Trump & Conservatism

Miss Nevada State 2019 Katie Williams has been dethroned because she is a Trump supporter. The U.S. Combat Veteran and Army National Guard Member believes she was disqualified because she is a conservative who supports Trump.

Katie was told last weekend to remove content from her Facebook page.

Miss Williams said, “I feel like if I have more liberal views and less conservative views then this wouldn’t even be an issue. She assured me that that was not the case. And yet as soon as I turn around there are posts about the Human Rights Campaign, which are great. I’m all for the Human Rights Campaign. But for them to not say anything about that and then for them to criticize me for supporting my sitting president? I couldn’t even believe it.

She posted a Facebook page of herself in her sash next to Candace Owens and a portrait of the President. Ms. Williams felt she had permission but was then attacked for it and for mixing politics and pageant. At first, it was okay for her to don a Trump 2020 hat on her Twitter page and then it wasn’t.

My response after her email stating I’m disqualified. Here are screenshots of the Facebook conversation I had with Susan Jeske, CEO of the Ms. America Pageant, showing her initial support of my political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/3wEfZG6DQB — Katie Williams (@KatieJo1821) August 20, 2019

Then disqualified because of these political posts. And I “mixed” pageant and politics. pic.twitter.com/xxEy5iI5Vi — Katie Williams (@KatieJo1821) August 20, 2019

Telling me in one sitting it’s ok to get pictures with my sash to post on the Pageant’s website. pic.twitter.com/9o3OLhPofF — Katie Williams (@KatieJo1821) August 20, 2019

Then getting upset because I donned a @realDonaldTrump Hat on my personal page pic.twitter.com/PVus0p4Wdp — Katie Williams (@KatieJo1821) August 20, 2019

Ms. Williams was ordered to hide any connections to the contest after she was dumped. She’s even responsible for what her friends, family, or associates do.

Is that American?