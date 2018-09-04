Another Communist/Socialist Wins a Primary in Massachusetts as a Dem

It’s time to start calling Progressives what they are — Communists, Anarchists, and Socialists. One of the most liberal/leftist counties in the country is the 7th district in Massachusetts and they just voted out their very left-wing Democrat Representative, Michael Capuano. They voted for the very, very far left candidate in the primary.

Ayanna Pressley, 44, Boston’s first black female city councilor, beat the ten-term congressman. He was reportedly 13 points ahead and he just conceded to the further left candidate.

Pressley was backed by know-nothing Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Capuano is a stalwart Progressive who voted against the Iraq War, supports Medicare-for-all, and is a member of the House Congressional Progressive Caucus. He could never be accused of leaning too far right but he is white. That’s a significant disadvantage.

Pressley served as a senior aide to former Sen. John Kerry and interned for former Sen. Ted Kennedy’s office. She’s arguing that she will shake up Washington, DC, and is running on Medicare-for-all and a litany of other progressive issues. She also ran on the fact that she’s black.

This is a very leftist county but it doesn’t change the fact that Democrats are moving very far left everywhere and this is a disease that will spread throughout the country if it continues unabated.

RELATED STORY