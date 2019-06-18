Another Dem Anti-Semite! John Cusack Lies About His Anti-Semitic Tweet

Far-left actor John Cusack sent out an anti-Semitic tweet and then tried to excuse it, finally deleted it, and claimed the bots got him. He has made his views clear in tha past so this is not a big surprise. Did Cusack apologize, of course not. He blamed a BOT!

His tweet was in response to a recent Israeli military attack which damaged a Palestinian hospital. Cusack retweeted an image of a hand marked with a Star of David that was crushing people.

To know who rules over you, the tweet said.

“Follow the money,” Cusack wrote along with the image in a tweet.

Journalist Yashar Ali screenshot the tweet and retweeted it. He declared, “This is disgusting.”

And that it is.

Actually, it’s leftist idiots like Cusack who want to rule over us.

This is disgusting pic.twitter.com/4b2RlPrNfL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

Cusack is on damage control, but he is a Jew hating communist.

Ya the state violence – RT @JohnHerer420: @7hisDar1in9Man @johncusack @mhtamimi12 @GottaBernNow Its obviously meant to be the flag, put it this way I didnt think “jews” when i saw it…all I thought was “Israel”. — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

It stemmed from a defense of Israel bombing hospitals – by a candidate – RT @philledup: @johncusack Good catch — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

recognize Palestinian are forced to live in an open air prison. That’s not anti semetic to say that – that recognizes their plight as part of the fight for justice — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

HE’S A LIAR TOO!

Cusack retweets Canadian communist Naomi Klein’s tweets, he retweets commie Bernie, and he lies. He lied about his tweet.

“A bot got me- I thought I was endorsing a pro Palestinian justice retweet – of an earlier post – it came I think from a different source – Shouldn’t Have retweeted,” he said.

3. John Cusack repeatedly defended his tweet before deleting it. His “bot” excuse is absurd. pic.twitter.com/Jm2NArFVEO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 18, 2019

Cusack tweeted some garbage about wanting the ‘Jewish’ Bernie to become President, but Bernie’s an atheist who only identifies with communism and that doesn’t count John!