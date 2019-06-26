Another Hard-Left DA Wins Queens! Dems Embrace Communism

The Communist Party USA retweeted the glorious news that another hard-left candidate was elected to office in Queens. It’s not just any office, it’s Queen’s district attorney, and according to the communist/socialist Jacobin magazine, she knows who the bad guys are.

We don’t know if she considers herself a communist, but her agenda sure is that.

Red diaper baby Bernie is overjoyed. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren all backed this leftist. Some of Caban’s funding came from a Soros PAC.

Tiffany Cabán took on virtually the entire political establishment and built a grassroots movement. This is a victory for working people everywhere who are fighting for real political change and demanding we end cash bail, mass incarceration and the failed war on drugs. https://t.co/BkyYMzCfxj — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 26, 2019

She plans to end the incarceration of poor people, and she will hold landlords and bosses accountable for their crimes.

Caban was endorsed by communist/Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is of the same mind as Larry Krasner in Philly who decides what is a crime and who gets charged. The only problem is the Soros-funded civil rights attorney is lawless.

Soros is funding other communist DA’s to destroy the criminal justice system from within.

SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIOR, THE QUEER LATINA

Caban described herself to Jacobin as a “queer Latina from a low-income community.” She said she will favor the poor and minorities in the interest of her idea of “fairness.”

She promises “not to prosecute low-level offenses” and she will “prosecute bad landlords and construction bosses.” She will define “low-level” and “bad” since she is lawless.

Tiffany really doesn’t like landlords, evictions, and foreclosures. It’s stealing to her. She doesn’t like to see abusive domestic partners necessarily go in and out of the system. They have good qualities too and they need “support.”

She plans to abolish Rikers prison. Caban wants to provide drugs and therapy to the prisoners and get them out of those cages. The new DA sees incarceration as a “failure of our system.” Rather than saying, “Hey, we’re going to criminalize you and throw you into the criminal justice system,” she will provide resources.

The Queens “queer” plans to change police behavior as well.

Sex workers will be legal under her reign.

If you want to read more, go to Jacobinmag, ‘Tiffany Caban Knows Who the Bad Guys Are.’ The sad thing about all this is the Democrats have now fully embraced communism. There is no resistance to it at all.

THE INSEPARABLES

Unfortunately, Progressives, Communists, Socialists, Democratic Socialists, the Democratic Party are now inseparable. They all have much in common with each other and nothing much in common with traditional Americans. To them, we are all radicals and racists.

There is an excellent article at Frontpage you might want to read which details the melding. The author Joseph Klein points to a Gallup poll published last October showing that less than half of Democrats view capitalism positively.

That is a big change since 2012 and 2016. The sad truth is that 57% of Democrats now view socialism positively, virtually the same as in 2016 but up 4 percentage points from 2012.

Americans aged 18 to 29 are six percent more positive about socialism than they are about capitalism, according to the Gallup poll. That’s a change for the worse too.

Socialist Bernie Sanders and ultra-leftist Elizabeth Warren, along with the many opinion makers, have made ‘capitalism’ synonymous with the greedy rich. They made ‘socialism’ into a “romantic fantasy” Klein says. They are the Robin Hoods returning wealth to its rightful owners through a communist-degree of wealth redistribution — free healthcare, dental, vision, longterm care, child care, college and debt cancellation with a wealth tax as all communists eventually implement.

The Democrat Party is ready to be devoured by the communist/socialist wolves.

We will see many more of these communists/progressives winning office. Keep in mind they hate Liberals, Libertarians, Republicans, Conservatives, and if someone isn’t far-left enough they will hate them too.

Without the rule of law, you do not have freedom.