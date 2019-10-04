Another Leak & a Warning That Intel Might Shiv the President

Last night, CNN had an analyst on air who said someone in the intel community might stick a shiv in the President’s back if he keeps coming after them, daring to question them. John Brennan on MSNBC said the President’s own agencies are leaking to hurt him. That’s true and Brennan, a radical who once voted for a communist for President, is one of the former intel guys who is telling them to do it for the cause.

WARNING! INTEL COMMUNITY MIGHT KILL THE PRESIDENT

The Democrats were caught off guard when the President released the transcript of his Ukraine call, putting their propaganda to bed, but how can he keep doing that? This assault with leaks and lies won’t stop and the President can’t defend himself by compromising national security and releasing every transcript.

The very corrupt John Brennan has called for the entire intel community to leak and some are doing that.

CNN’s counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd sent out a dire warning to the President. If he keeps upsetting the Intelligence community and State Department embeds, they might stick a shiv in his back. If that’s true, and we believe there are at least a few who are capable, then what does that say about our government agencies? All Americans should be terrified.

This could be the result of eight years of Obama’s leadership.

Mudd was on CNN threatening to kill the President and Chris Cuomo let it slide.

Watch if you don’t believe this.

THE LATEST LEAK

CNN reported late Thursday about yet another leaked phone call between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, citing “two people familiar with the discussion.”

This is after the President told reporters that China should look into Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their dealings in that nation.

“By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump said.

Hunter Biden acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during the trip. His spokesman claimed that it was a social visit.

Trump accused him of using his trip on Air Force Two to procure $1.5 billion from China for his fund.

Hunter shouldn’t be on Air Force 2 making deals and the fact that he has no background for the deal makes him suspect. Some of the deals had implications for military applications.

“When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing,” Trump told reporters last month.

More from CNN on the leaked call with the Chinese leader:

During a phone call with Xi on June 18, Trump raised Biden’s political prospects as well as those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who by then had started rising in the polls, according to two people familiar with the discussion. In that call, Trump also told Xi he would remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed.

The White House record of that call was later stored in the highly secured electronic system used to house a now-infamous phone call with Ukraine’s President and which helped spark a whistleblower complaint that’s led Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

While these are only allegations — at least for now — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended the president’s right to privacy on such calls.

“World leaders need to be able to speak freely in their conversations with the President — that is a key component to effective diplomacy,” Grisham said. “And that is why such conversations are kept confidential. We are not going to start discussing the contents of every conversation President Trump has with world leaders, other than to say his conversations are always appropriate.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi probably knew this was coming. Pelosi and some of her other minions responded immediately:

“What did [Trump] promise China in exchange for interfering in our election?” she asked on Twitter. “An easier deal on trade? Ignoring crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Condoning repression of religious freedom?

What did @realDonaldTrump promise China in exchange for interfering in our election? An easier deal on trade? Ignoring crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Condoning repression of religious freedom? #TruthExposed — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 4, 2019

THE NASTY GAME

The White House and the House Democrats have a game of chicken going. Both are betting they can win on impeachment.

The Democrats are playing dirty. They won’t allow a vote, protecting their representatives in red districts and at the same time keeping Republicans from having any rights to issue subpoenas, calling and interrogating witnesses, as would be the case with a true impeachment inquiry.

There is an excellent article by Matthew Continetti at Free Beacon which analyzes the situation, calling it a high stakes game. He believes Nancy Pelosi isn’t concerned with impeachment per se, she thinks the process will damage the President so much that she will take back the Senate and the presidency.

Close your eyes and imagine these radicals with all the power in government, but try not to hyperventilate. They are close to having it all without these machinations. State after state is turning blue or purple thanks to the demographics of illegal immigration.

Author Continetti points out that Republicans won big over the Clinton impeachment despite the stories we are told. That’s what Pelosi is betting on. There is such a thing as Clinton fatigue and in this case, it would be Trump fatigue, leaving too many people willing to vote for Democrats just to stop the 24/7 stress.

Pelosi is even willing to sacrifice Democrats in red states, partly because there are Republicans in now-blue states who will also lose out.

The Democrats are rushing this because speed is essential before the truth gets out to the general public.

There is much more at the Free Beacon.