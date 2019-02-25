Another Major Nike Fail After Their Sneaker Broke in Half on Air



Duke University star Xion Williamson was injured when his Nike shoe broke in half 40 seconds after the start of the game with North Carolina. It caused Williamson to hurt his knee. Nike lost 2 billion dollars in stock market value after that.

Their problems just got a whole lot worse. Nike’s new Adapt BB shoes — the future of sneakers — lost their primary feature.

They don’t have laces and use futuristic motors to tighten precisely. The wearer can operate them with an app. The problem is the Android app no longer syncs with the sneakers. It can’t be used in the way it was intended.

The problems have led to slews of one-star reviews on the Google Play Store, as customers complain the shoes are crashing.

Nike’s failures are among the most expensive apparel failures in history.

The sneakers were selling for $460 and can now be found for $350.