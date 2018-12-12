Another Terror Attack! Strasbourg Suspect’s on the Run, 4 Dead, 11 Injured

Four people are dead and another eleven are injured, seven critically, and the killer, Cherif Chakatt, 29 years of age, has been identified as a person on the terrorist watch list and a confirmed Islamist. This time the scene was in beautiful Strasbourg, France.

What is really sad is this has become so common, it is barely being mentioned on the news. French President Macron has yet to issue a statement.

Attack on Europe’s oldest Christmas market, founded in 1570. 2 dead. 11 critically injured. The individual is allegedly known to police for his radicalized views. Attack on Europe’s oldest Christmas market, founded in 1570. 2 dead. 11 critically injured. Individual allegedly known to police for his radicalised views. Preventative arrests for #GiletsJaunes but NOT for known terrorists. #strasbourg pic.twitter.com/VpWnx1uR0j — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 11, 2018



The terrorist also has a criminal record.

The suspect was shot and wounded before fleeing the scene, police officials told The Associated Press. Authorities had attempted to arrest the individual ahead of the shooting, a police official said, but it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Part of the incident took place in a Christmas market at Rue des Grandes Arcades and unfolded on different streets in the city, Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries said. Military forces were helping the police, according to the mayor.

Two days ago, there was a frenzied knife attack on a number of women at a train station in France. The attacker brutally stabbed 3 women, one victim was slashed in front of daughter. The suspect was“known” to the police prior to the incident, according to local media.

THE SUSPECT IS ON THE RUN

The suspect fled in a cab and police are searching for him.

#Strasbourg remains on lockdown following Christmas market shooting pic.twitter.com/XjxnrtETKC — Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 11, 2018

Where there should have been a cheerful Christmas street market, a manhunt was underway tonight in Strasbourg, France, after witnesses say a gunman opened fire killing at least 2. Mark Phillips has more. https://t.co/RS3bCIvTqO pic.twitter.com/OREeoOnhHB — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2018

Why do people in charge always say they will not be intimidated? Why don’t they just deal with their terrorism problem?

‘We are not intimidated’ – EP President Tajani on #Strasbourg attack pic.twitter.com/kRumGCPLtz — Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 12, 2018